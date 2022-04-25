Pharmaceutical Traceability Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from Asia|Evolving Opportunities with Alien Technology LLC & Avery Dennison Corp. | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Pharmaceutical Traceability Market size is expected to increase by USD 4.18 billion from 2019 to 2024, at an accelerated CAGR of 21% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for pharmaceutical traceability in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. North America is another region showing major market growth. The prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases in North America have increased significantly. In order to reduce deaths due to chronic diseases, pharmaceutical companies are primarily focusing on the development of novel drugs that offer proper treatment to the patient population. The increasing presence of global and local pharmaceutical companies has increased the availability of drug molecules for various therapeutic applications.

Vendor Insights-

The Pharmaceutical Traceability Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Alien Technology LLC - The company offers RFID ICs, RFID readers and antennas, and RFID tags and labels.

Latest Drivers & Challenges in the Market-

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market Driver:

Growing concerns over counterfeit drugs.:



The key factor driving growth in the pharmaceutical traceability market is the growing concerns over counterfeit drugs. Counterfeit drugs are medicines that are manufactured in a fraudulent manner or can be mislabeled with regard to the ingredients, sources, or other information. Illegal diversion of drugs is a major issue. Illegal diversion is the sale of drugs in countries apart from the ones where the drug is legally approved to be sold. Pharmaceutical theft can occur at any point in the supply chain, like manufacturer, wholesaler, or distributor. Customers buy fake medicines either due to the lack of awareness or the low price of such drugs. This distribution of fake and counterfeit drugs has a huge impact on consumers. Currently, the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has led to a rise in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, especially in developing countries. The demand for various drugs from people around the world has increased. The huge disparity between the demand for and supply of drugs, owing to the shortage of raw materials as well as logistics challenges, has increased the manufacturing and marketing of counterfeit drugs. The growth in the availability of counterfeit drugs has increased the demand for anti-counterfeiting technologies that utilize various traceability systems. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of the global pharmaceutical traceability market.

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market Challenge:

No general global standards for the serialization of drugs :



No general global standards for the serialization of drugs will be a major challenge for the pharmaceutical traceability market during the forecast period. No global standards for serialization are adopted by the nations. Developing countries have come up with their own standards and regulations for serializing drugs. Different countries follow different standards when serial numbers are assigned to the drug lots or batches. Each country has separate models for serialization and track and trace. For example, in China , the serial codes are generated by the government, which can be verified with the government database. In Europe , the drug manufacturers have to upload the serial number to a central database called European Medicines Verification Systems (EMVS ). While shipping medicines to other countries, one should follow different formats for serialization. The absence of such global standards will affect the effectiveness of global pharmaceutical systems put in place against counterfeiting.

