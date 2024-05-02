Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market to Reach $39.00 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in the pharmaceutical sector, increase in demand from the e-commerce industry, and surge in demand for reverse logistics drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical warehousing market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market by Type (Cold Chain Warehousing and Non-Cold Chain Warehousing) and Application (Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global pharmaceutical warehousing market generated $24.80 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $39.00 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global pharmaceutical warehousing market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by a combination of increase in demand from the e-commerce industry and surge in demand for reverse logistics. Pharmaceutical warehousing provides optimal storage for temperature, light & humidity sensitive medications, thus allowing a seamless flow of medication to the end user. Moreover, technological growth in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to shape the industry's future, enhancing safety and efficiency.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $24.80 billion Market Size in 2032 $39.00 billion CAGR 4.7 % No. of Pages in Report 197 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Growth in pharmaceutical sector Increase in demand from the e-commerce industry Surge in demand for reverse logistics Opportunities Introduction of the blockchain technology Technological growth in pharmaceutical warehousing Restraints Lack of standardization in pharmaceutical warehousing Poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs

The cold chain warehousing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the cold chain warehousing segment held the highest market share in 2022, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032 with the highest CAGR of 5.0%, due to the growing emphasis on biotechnology & personalized medicine and an increase in the development & production of temperature-sensitive medications.

The others segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the others segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to the increased sales of pharmaceutical products through online channel mode resulting in third party logistics and e-commerce companies spending more on pharmaceutical warehousing. However, the pharmaceutical factory segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% due to increase in the production of medication & pharmaceutical drugs and surge in instances of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer across the globe.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in R&D activities for pharmaceutical & healthcare sector, strong presence of pharmaceutical manufacturer in the region, rise in investment in development of pharmaceutical storage by major companies, and growth in pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

RSA TALKE

KEMITO

Brenntag SE

Rinchem Company, LLC

Univar Solutions LLC

Commonwealth Inc.

DHL GROUP

Anchor 3PL

Broekman Logistics

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global pharmaceutical warehousing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report highlights business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

