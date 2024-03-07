Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Trends Report 2024: Analysis of Deals Signed by the World's Leading Life Science Companies Signed Since 2016

07 Mar, 2024, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Co-promotion and Co-marketing in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Co-promotion and Co-marketing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of co-promotion and co-marketing deals from 2016 to 2024, the report provides access to co-promotion and co-marketing deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of co-promotion and co-marketing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in co-promotion and co-marketing as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal. Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of co-promotion and co-marketing deals.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of co-promotion and co-marketing deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the co-promotion and co-marketing deal.
The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all co-promotion and co-marketing deals announced since 2016. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking since 2016. In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about co-promotion and co-marketing alliances.
Co-promotion and Co-marketing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse co-promotion and co-marketing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Co-promotion and Co-marketing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology includes:
- Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking in the biopharma industry
- Overview of co-promotion and co-marketing deal structure
- Directory of co-promotion and co-marketing deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
- The leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals by value
- Most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers
- The leading co-promotion and co-marketing partnering resources
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the rights granted or optioned?
- What rights are granted by the agreement?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of co-promotion and co-marketing deals
2.3. Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing deals since 2016
2.3.1. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by year, 2016-2024
2.3.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2024
2.3.3. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2024
2.3.4. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2024
2.3.5. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2024
2.3.6. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2024
2.4. Reasons for entering into co-promotion and co-marketing partnering deals
2.5. The future of co-promotion and co-marketing deals
Chapter 3 - Overview of co-promotion and co-marketing deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing agreement structure
Chapter 4 - Leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top co-promotion and co-marketing deals by value
Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers
Chapter 6 - Co-promotion and co-marketing deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing deals with contracts 2016-2024
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by companies A-Z
- Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by therapy area
- Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by technology type
Some of the companies featured
- 3D Medicines
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- Abbvie
- AbCellera Biologics
- ALK-Abello
- Allegis Pharmaceuticals
- Allergan
- Bausch & Lomb
- Baxalta
- Bayer
- Beam Therapeutics
- BeiGene
- Beijing Minhai Biotechnology
- Belharra Therapeutics
- Belintra
- Berlin Chemie
- BioAge Labs
- Biogen
- Biognosys
- Biological Industries
- BioNano Genomics
- BioNTech
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Concordia Pharmaceuticals
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- CrossLink Bioscience
- CSL
- Dova Pharmaceuticals
- Dovetail Genomics
- DualityBio
- Eagle Genomics
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals
- EA Pharma
- Eli Lilly
- Empatica
- Enterome Bioscience
- Epizyme
- Eton Pharmaceuticals
- Exact Sciences
- Fabric Genomics
- Gilead Sciences
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Goldfinch Bio
- GSK
- GT Research
- H3 Biomedicine
- Halyard Health
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- Harbin Pharmaceutical Group
- HD Biosciences
- Iconic Therapeutics
- Idorsia
- IGM Biosciences
- Illumina
- Immatics Biotechnologies
- Immunicon
- ImmunityBio
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
- iTeos Therapeutics
- Janssen Biotech
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Jiangsu Alphamab
- Konica Minolta
- Kowa Pharmaceuticals America
- KSQ Therapeutics
- Kyorin Pharmaceutical
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Kyverna Therapeutics
- Luqa Pharmaceuticals
- Luxcel Biosciences
- Lygos
- Macrogenics
- Manchester BIOGEL
- MannKind Biopharmaceuticals
- Medicines360
- MedImmune
- Medovate
- MEI Pharma
- Menarini
- Merck and Co
- Merck KGaA
- Mersana Therapeutics
- Mesoblast
- Metagenomi
- Metavant
- Microsoft
- Nkarta Therapeutics
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- nRichDX
- Numab
- Otonomy
- Otsuka
- Oxford BioMedica
- Pacira Biosciences
- Paragon Bioservices
- Pfizer
- Phil
- Prothena
- Provention Bio
- PSI (Population Services International)
- Purdue Pharma
- Pure Pharmaceuticals
- QED Therapeutics
- Qiagen
- Quanta
- Radius Health
- Rainbow Scientific
- Rakuten Medical
- Recludix Pharma
- RedHill Biopharma
- RefleXion Medical
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Regenxbio
- Relay Therapeutics
- Repare Therapeutics
- Resonant Specific Technologies
- Revolution Medicines
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Seren Pharmaceuticals
- Seres Therapeutics
- Shimadzu
- Shionogi
- Silicon Biosystems
- Simcere Pharmaceuticals
- Sirtex Medical
- SK Biopharmaceuticals
- Solid Biosciences
- Sonoma BioTherapeutics
- Sosei
- SparingVision
- Stealth BioTherapeutics
- Stoke Therapeutics
- StrideBio
- Tango Therapeutics
- Teijin
- Telix Pharmaceuticals
- Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Theravance
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tilak Healthcare
- Tilray
- Titan Pharmaceuticals
- Tolmar
- Urovant Sciences
- US WorldMeds
- Verity Pharmaceuticals
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Vertice Pharma
- Vifor Pharma
- Voyager Therapeutics
- WAVE Life Sciences
- Xellia Pharmaceuticals
- Xencor
- ZAI Laboratory
- Zymeworks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dw3ldi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article