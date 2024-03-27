Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Joint Venture Agreements Analysis Report 2024 with a Directory of Deals Signed Since 2016

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter joint venture deals.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of joint venture deals from 2016 to 2024. The report provides access to joint venture deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of joint venture deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual joint venture contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of joint venture dealmaking and business activities.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in joint venture as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of joint venture deals.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading joint venture deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active joint venture dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of joint venture deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the joint venture deal.



The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals announced since 2016. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in joint venture dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about joint venture alliances.



Key Benefits



Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology includes:

Trends in joint venture dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of joint venture deal structure

Directory of joint venture deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading joint venture deals by value

Most active joint venture dealmakers

The leading joint venture partnering resources

In Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in joint venture dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of joint venture deal

2.3. Trends in joint venture deals since 2016

2.3.1. Joint venture dealmaking by year, 2016-2024

2.3.2. Joint venture dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2024

2.3.3. Joint venture dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2024

2.3.4. Joint venture dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2024

2.3.5. Joint venture dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2024

2.3.6. Joint venture dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2024

2.4. Reasons for entering into joint venture partnering deals

2.5. The future of joint venture deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of joint venture deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Joint venture agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading joint venture deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top joint venture deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Joint venture deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Joint venture deals with contracts 2016-2024



Deal directory

Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by technology type

