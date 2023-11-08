Pharmaceuticals Collaboration Deals Analysis Report 2023: Access Upfront, Milestone, & Royalties Data

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter collaboration deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of collaboration deals from 2019 to 2023.

This report offers valuable insights into collaboration deal payment terms as disclosed by the involved parties. Understanding these deal terms is crucial in gaining insight into the negotiation process and what can be expected during negotiations.

While many may focus on payment clauses, the finer details, such as how payments are triggered and rights are transferred, are often found in contract documents, providing in-depth insight that press releases and databases may lack.

The report includes a comprehensive list of collaboration deals announced since 2019, along with financial terms where available. It also provides links to online copies of the actual collaboration contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by the companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of the report provide an introduction to collaboration dealmaking and trends, an overview of deal structures, and a review of the leading collaboration deals since 2019. The report also lists the top 25 most active collaboration dealmaker companies and offers a detailed review of collaboration deals organized by company, therapy area, technology, and industry type, with access to contract documents where available.

In summary, this report is a valuable resource for those interested in collaboration alliances, offering a comprehensive overview of collaboration deals and their terms.

Key benefits

Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse collaboration deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals includes:

Trends in collaboration dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration deal structure

Directory of collaboration deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading collaboration deals by value

Most active collaboration dealmakers

The leading collaboration partnering resources

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What subcollaboration and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in collaboration dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of collaboration deal

2.3. Trends in collaboration deals since 2019

2.3.1. Collaboration dealmaking by year, 2019-2023

2.3.2. Collaboration dealmaking by phase of development, 2019-2023

2.3.3. Collaboration dealmaking by industry sector, 2019-2023

2.3.4. Collaboration dealmaking by therapy area, 2019-2023

2.3.5. Collaboration dealmaking by technology type, 2019-2023

2.3.6. Collaboration dealmaking by most active company, 2019-2023

2.4. Reasons for entering into collaboration partnering deals

2.5. The future of collaboration deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of collaboration deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Collaboration agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading collaboration deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top collaboration deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active collaboration dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active collaboration dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Collaboration deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Collaboration deals with contracts 2019-2023



Deal directory

Deal directory - collaboration dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - collaboration dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - collaboration dealmaking by technology type

