Pharmaceuticals Collaboration Deals Analysis Report 2023: Access Upfront, Milestone, & Royalties Data

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals 2019-2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter collaboration deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of collaboration deals from 2019 to 2023.

This report offers valuable insights into collaboration deal payment terms as disclosed by the involved parties. Understanding these deal terms is crucial in gaining insight into the negotiation process and what can be expected during negotiations.

While many may focus on payment clauses, the finer details, such as how payments are triggered and rights are transferred, are often found in contract documents, providing in-depth insight that press releases and databases may lack.

The report includes a comprehensive list of collaboration deals announced since 2019, along with financial terms where available. It also provides links to online copies of the actual collaboration contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by the companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of the report provide an introduction to collaboration dealmaking and trends, an overview of deal structures, and a review of the leading collaboration deals since 2019. The report also lists the top 25 most active collaboration dealmaker companies and offers a detailed review of collaboration deals organized by company, therapy area, technology, and industry type, with access to contract documents where available.

In summary, this report is a valuable resource for those interested in collaboration alliances, offering a comprehensive overview of collaboration deals and their terms.

Key benefits

Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • Understand deal trends since 2019
  • Browse collaboration deals
  • Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
  • Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
  • Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
  • Leading deals by value
  • Most active dealmakers
  • Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
  • Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
  • Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
  • Save hundreds of hours of research time

Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals includes:

  • Trends in collaboration dealmaking in the biopharma industry
  • Overview of collaboration deal structure
  • Directory of collaboration deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
  • The leading collaboration deals by value
  • Most active collaboration dealmakers
  • The leading collaboration partnering resources

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

  • What are the rights granted or optioned?
  • What rights are granted by the agreement?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What subcollaboration and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in collaboration dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of collaboration deal
2.3. Trends in collaboration deals since 2019
2.3.1. Collaboration dealmaking by year, 2019-2023
2.3.2. Collaboration dealmaking by phase of development, 2019-2023
2.3.3. Collaboration dealmaking by industry sector, 2019-2023
2.3.4. Collaboration dealmaking by therapy area, 2019-2023
2.3.5. Collaboration dealmaking by technology type, 2019-2023
2.3.6. Collaboration dealmaking by most active company, 2019-2023
2.4. Reasons for entering into collaboration partnering deals
2.5. The future of collaboration deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of collaboration deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Collaboration agreement structure

Chapter 4 - Leading collaboration deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top collaboration deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active collaboration dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active collaboration dealmakers

Chapter 6 - Collaboration deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Collaboration deals with contracts 2019-2023

Deal directory
Deal directory - collaboration dealmaking by companies A-Z
Deal directory - collaboration dealmaking by therapy area
Deal directory - collaboration dealmaking by technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ik2hvp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Organ Preservation Solutions Market Set for Robust Growth with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028, Reaching $399.5 Billion

Organ Preservation Solutions Market Set for Robust Growth with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028, Reaching $399.5 Billion

The "Organ Preservation Solution Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis By Type , Application, Organ Type, and End User" report has been added to...
Global Mining Lubricants Industry Report 2023: U.S. Market is Estimated at $413.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR - Forecasts to 2030

Global Mining Lubricants Industry Report 2023: U.S. Market is Estimated at $413.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR - Forecasts to 2030

The "Mining Lubricants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Mining Lubricants...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.