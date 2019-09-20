Pharmaceuticals Continuous Manufacturing Market Report 2019 - Implications for the Generics Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Manufacturing in Pharmaceuticals: Implications for the Generics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and there is a burgeoning demand for innovative therapies and affordable drugs. Despite the boom in pharmaceutical growth, pharmaceutical manufacturers are burdened with pricing pressures, demand for better quality and the need for improved productivity. The traditional batch method of manufacturing, though still the favored method for producing drugs, is losing its charm.

In continuous manufacturing, products are continuously produced with greater accuracy and reliability. This method has been adopted for the manufacture of automobiles and consumer products with great success. Continuous manufacturing's advantages of speed, cost savings, and improved quality are attractive to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The drive to incorporate digitization or attune processes to Industry 4.0 is another factor driving the trend towards continuous manufacturing, as it is highly compatible with automation. Industry 4.0 is being regarded as the fourth industrial revolution, wherein all the machines, devices, sensors, and people are connected with each other via the Internet of Things (IoT), revolutionizing the way manufacturing is carried out.

The Report Includes:

  • A market outlook of Continuous Manufacturing (CM) in pharmaceuticals and bio-pharmaceuticals market
  • Analyses of global CM market trends, with data from 2017-2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024
  • Information on the role of U.S. FDA in the growing popularity of CM, the changing mindset of the pharmaceutical sector, and other factors that are impacting the adoption of CM in the pharmaceuticals sector
  • A look at generic drugs market and future trends for CM
  • Patent analysis highlighting the innovation in CM

Key Topics Covered:

  1. What is Continuous Manufacturing?
  2. How is CM Beneficial to the Pharmaceutical Industry?
  3. What is the Status of Continuous Bioprocessing?
  4. Industry Examples
  5. What is FDA's Role in the Growing Popularity of CM?
  6. What Other Factors Are Driving the Adoption of CM?
  7. Growing Demand for Drugs
  8. Desire to Reduce Costs and Increase Product Quality
  9. PAT Guidance
  10. Drive Toward Digitalization
  11. Partnerships and Collaborations
  12. Innovation in Technology
  13. Which Pharmaceuticals Are Still Reluctant to Introduce CM at Full Scale?
  14. Traditional Mindset
  15. Cost of Transformation
  16. CM Not Suitable for All Product Types
  17. Requirement of Skilled Personnel
  18. Lack of Experience and Data
  19. Generics Drug Market and CM
  20. Generic Drugs Compete with the Branded Drugs
  21. Manufacturing Process is the Deciding Factor
  22. Lurking Issues for the Generics Sector
  23. Is Continuous Manufacturing the Solution for Generics Manufacturers?
  24. Latest FDA Guidance-What is the Future?
  25. Market Outlook for CM in Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals
  26. Market by Type
  27. Market by End User
  28. Market by Region
  29. Brief Patent Analysis Highlighting Innovation in CM
  30. Patents by Year
  31. Patents by Type
  32. Patents by Assignee
  33. Major Players in the CM Market
  34. Market Shares

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjzvv1

