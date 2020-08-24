Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Scope:

While women's health encompasses several health issues, this report will focus on menopause-related disorders, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and pregnancy disorders. This report does not focus on drugs for infertility, diagnostic and drug technologies for breast cancer or therapies and diagnostics for ovarian cancer.





Report Includes:

- 54 tables

- Detailed overview of the global markets for pharmaceuticals for women's health and identification of the main women's health disorders

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Evaluation of the impact of demographic, economic and other factors that will drive future demand in the women's health therapeutics market

- A look at the unmet needs in women's health therapeutics and details of the promising new drugs and therapies that are still in development and testing stage

- Market forecast of the potential drugs in the pipeline, information on late-stage pipeline drugs and overview of osteoporosis drug development

- Insights into government concerns and initiatives towards women's health

- Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market size, and regulatory scenarios

- Market share analysis of leading drug manufacturers and detailed coverage of women's health therapeutics industry in terms of different events like mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships

- Company profiles of the leading suppliers of the industry including AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Merck KGaA



Summary:

Women's health therapeutics have a strong presence in the global pharmaceutical market, and that presence is expected to increase from approximately $REDACTED billion in 2019 to $REDACTED billion by 2025, at a CAGR of REDACTED%.North America dominates the global women's health market, with a market share of REDACTED% in 2019.



North America will continue with its leading position, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period.



The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment leads the global women's health therapeutics and technologies market and will continue to significantly drive market growth, followed by pregnancy disorders and management, menopause-related conditions, endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome.Pharmaceutical companies in the women's healthcare space are expanding their R&D base and doubling efforts to expand beyond reproductive health into key women's health areas, such as menopause-related conditions and osteoporosis.



Existing therapies for these health problems have issues pertaining to safety and efficacy; for instance, hormone therapy comes with serious safety concerns.Therefore, there is growing unmet need for better and safer products, particularly from growing elderly populations.



Osteoporosis, like hormone therapy, sees increasing demand due to a growing older demographic, but safety concerns have curbed efforts to address that demand. The bisphosphonate category, while regarded by physicians as safe and effective, has suffered considerably over concerns of atypical fractures and osteonecrosis of the jaw.



Women's health therapeutics have established a very strong presence in the global pharmaceutical market over the last few decades.The market is expected to grow moderately, mainly due to patent expirations of blockbuster drugs such as Evista, the Premarin family, Forteo, Mirena, Boniva, Actonel, Gonal-F and several others.



However, the launch of new drugs in the market, and novel drugs under research and development in the late-stage pipeline, has the strong potential to drive the market during the forecast period.



The global women's health therapeutics market is dominated by Eli Lilly, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG and Pfizer Inc. They held a significant share of the global women's health market in REDACTED. Tier 1 companies dominate the market share due to increased preference for their product portfolio, revenue from their women's health portfolios, overall sales and the company's global presence.



