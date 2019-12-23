Pharmaceuticals Step Up Their Efforts to Combat the Spread of Cancer

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer treatment industry has grown to be one of the largest marketplaces in the world due to the disease's global prevalence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that between 2010 and 2020, the number of new cancer cases in the U.S. increased by 24% in men and 21% in women. The CDC also predicted that melanoma, prostate, kid, live, bladder, lung, breast, uterine, and thyroid cancer cases are expected to increase the most. However, by 2020, the CDC also expects that the number of cancer survivors will increase to 18 million compared to 11.7 million in 2007. The Center also highlighted that the number of cancer-related deaths is declining due to early screening as well as better treatment options. Additionally, access to higher-quality healthcare has also led to increased survivability and fewer deaths. Generally, cancer can be treated in a number of ways such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or even targeted therapy. Notably, the oncology and cancer drug market is expected to grow largely due to the surge in cancer research, the rise in the geriatric population worldwide as well as the increase in collaborations between pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, high market growth potential in developing nations, a rise in the number of pipeline products, and an upsurge in demand for personalized medicines are expected to create new opportunities for market players. According to data compiled by Allied Market Research, the global oncology and cancer drugs market was valued at USD 97.40 Billion in 2017. By 2025, the market is anticipated to reach USD 176.50 Billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC: ONPH), Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX), DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI), Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL), Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA)

The National Cancer Institute notes that some of the most common cancer cases in the U.S. are bladder, lung, breast, colon and rectal, pancreatic, kidney and prostate. Specifically, the most common cancer in the U.S. is breast cancer, with 271,270 expected new cases in 2019. While breast cancer is one of the most common instances of cancer, the National Cancer Institute estimates that more death resulted from lung and pancreatic cancers. In 2019, the institute projects a total of 228,150 new lung cancer cases and 174,650 pancreatic cases. Among the expected new cases, the institute is forecasting that 142,670 people will pass away from lung cancer, while 45,750 are expected to pass away from pancreatic cancer. The National Cancer Institute also notes that cancer is a genetic disease caused by changes to the gene that can alter the cell's function, especially how they grow and divide. Genetic changes can be inherited from the parents, however, they can also arise during a person's lifetime as a result of errors that occur as cells divide or because of damage to the DNA caused by environmental impacts. For instance, environmental impacts such as smoking and radiation can alter cells and potentially lead to cancer. And while the number of cancer cases is expected to rise, the American Cancer Society highlighted that a 25-year decline has resulted in a 27% drop in overall cancer deaths in the U.S., representing approximately 2.6 million fewer deaths between 1991 and 2016.

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC: ONPH) earlier today announced breaking news that, "it has received a letter of intent dated December 20th to facilitate a financing of US$ 38.4 Million from SCP Partners, Ltd, UK. Financing is to be used to complete licensing agreements with Kalos Therapeutics for its lead anti-cancer bio-pharmaceutical (a peptide) medication, KTH-222. Kalos' platform of peptide-based therapeutic drugs have internationally issued patents (EP 2 224 946 B1), along with a number of international patents pending. Also included in the financing is the completion of the licensing agreement with Ribera Solutions for its Connect2Med Application. Subject to a 90 day due diligence period.

Oncology Pharma previously announced the execution of a Letter of Intent with Diagnomics, Inc. to acquire a 50% interest. As part of the transaction, Onco Pharma will acquire a 5% interest of India-Eone Diagnomics center and also include a 3.25% stake in Eone Diagnomics of South Korea. Eone Diagnomics was one of the most successful biotech IPOs on the KOSDAQ in 2018 attaining a high value of US$ 250M in that year. Diagnomics is a CLIA and a CAP accredited laboratory in San Diego, CA. The company provides CLIA services to global pharmaceutical companies, including academic and biotech companies. Diagnomics' artificial intelligence combined with artificial intelligence is a "game changer" in precision medicine, drug development, clinical trials, lowering of cost and time of clinical trials, faster regulatory approval process and faster availability of drugs to the patients.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global oncology drugs market was valued at US$ 77.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.3% through 2026. In light of our LOI with Diagnomics, Inc. the global Genomic Market is valued at US$ 13.2 Billion and expected to grow to US$ 30.59 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.78% according to Kenneth Research

Oncology Pharma CEO, Chuck Wagner, commented: "I am delighted to have received a Letter of Intent to facilitate the necessary financing for Oncology Pharma to execute our business plan and taking this step to completing our acquisitions and licensing agreements as previously announced."

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. - ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the "Company") the Company is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT Diagnomics, Inc. - Established in 2011, Diagnomics is one of the first Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based genomics companies located in California. Diagnomics' mission is to provide sophisticated solutions for personalized medicine and next generation healthcare. Diagnomics offers high-quality innovative R&D and CLIA services to global pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies as well as academic institutions. Diagnomics provides comprehensive consumer genomic solutions based on several platforms including but not limited to DNA microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing and real-time PCR."

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) is focused on developing novel cancer therapeutics. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. recently reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2019. "The body of clinical data we presented in the third quarter for both DKN-01 monotherapy and combination treatment for cancer patients continues to demonstrate impressive activity. Patients with advanced gastroesophageal junction and gastric cancer whose tumors expressed high levels of DKK1 (DKK1-high) achieved higher survival and objective response outcomes to the combination of DKN-01 and KEYTRUDA," commented Christopher K. Mirabelli, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Leap. "DKN-01 also showed durable benefit in patients with endometrial cancer with Wnt pathway alterations, including a monotherapy complete response, highlighting the potential utility of DKN-01 for biomarker-targeted patient populations," Dr. Mirabelli continued: "We also completed enrollment in the dose escalation phase of our clinical trial evaluating TRX518 in combination with BAVENCIO and cyclophosphamide; however, we've made the strategic decision to deprioritize further development of TRX518 at this time in order to focus our resources on our more advanced DKN-01 program. The safety profile observed to date was acceptable, and patients who are benefiting from treatment in the TRX518 program will continue to be treated."

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI), located in San Diego, California, is focused on the development and commercialization of new therapies for cancer patients who have limited or no treatment options. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced interim data on its two Phase 2 trials of VAL-083, the Company's lead compound for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The data were presented in two posters at the 2019 Society for NeuroOncology Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Ariz. Saiid Zarrabian, CEO of DelMar Pharmaceuticals stated: "We continue to be encouraged with the interim outcomes for both of our ongoing Phase 2 trials of VAL-083 in GBM. Our first-line treatment study continues to show outstanding results and we are particularly pleased to see VAL-083 at the 30 mg dose currently showing a full three months longer progression-free survival. This represents a PFS improvement of around 50% over temozolomide, the current standard of care. We are also encouraged by the 30 mg dose in the recurrent patient cohort, currently showing an improvement to median overall survival of more than three months, or approximately 47%, over historical published results from the current standard of care. We look forward to providing subsequent updates in 2020 at the American Association for Cancer Research and American Society of Clinical Oncology conferences."

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. recently reported financial results for the nine months ended September 30th, 2019, and provided a corporate update. The Company presented updated preclinical data from its STING program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting in Washington, D.C, on November 9, 2019. The data demonstrate that TTI-10001, the Company's lead small molecule STING agonist, is well tolerated in mice by intravenous and oral administration, and induces durable complete regressions of tumors and immunologic memory by both routes of administration. These data highlight the potential of TTI-10001 to achieve best-in-class status among next generation (non-cyclic dinucleotide) STING agonists. The Company is currently seeking a partner for further development of this molecule. "Over the past two months, we have conducted an intensive review of our development programs and resources," said Jan Skvarka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trillium. "As a result of this review, we plan to focus our near term clinical development efforts on the intravenous administration of TTI-621, our anti-CD47 product that has shown promising preliminary evidence of activity in a number of hematologic malignancies. We continue to make progress in the ongoing dose escalation trial of TTI-621, with the goal of identifying the recommended phase 2 dose. As the only anti-CD47 molecule that has demonstrated complete responses in patients receiving study treatment as a monotherapy, TTI-621, we believe, has the potential to be the best-in-class molecule."

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company developing first-in-class, broadly applicable product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer. Tocagen Inc. recently announced that the Company presented data from the Toca 6 Phase 1b study of Toca 511 and Toca FC in patients with non-CNS tumors at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD. The Toca 6 Phase 1b, single arm study of Toca 511 and Toca FC in advanced non-CNS solid tumors demonstrated vector deposition, immune activity, a potential signal of clinical activity and a favorable safety profile. Treatment was generally well tolerated, with predominantly Grade 1 and 2 treatment-related gastrointestinal adverse events. Most patients enrolled (81%) had metastatic colorectal cancer; the median lines of prior chemotherapies was four (1, 12). "Data from our poster at SITC are encouraging and support the planned exploration of our Toca regimen in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer," said Marty Duvall, Chief Executive Officer of Tocagen. "In addition, we look forward to presenting Toca 5 analyses at the upcoming SNO conference Toca 5 analyses including subgroups and molecular data in addition to details of the planned NRG Oncology trial in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma."

