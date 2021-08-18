Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market | Evolving Opportunities with Alfresa Holdings Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. | Technavio

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market Analysis Report by Type (Branded drugs and Generic drugs) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/pharmaceuticals-wholesale-and-distribution-market-industry-analysis

The pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market is driven by the growing global pharmaceutical sales. Factors such as increased complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain may impede the market growth.

Major Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Companies:

Alfresa Holdings Corp.

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Dakota Drug Inc.

Fosun International Ltd.

McKesson Corp.

Medline Industries Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc.

PHOENIX Pharma SE

Pharma SE SUZUKEN Co. Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale And Distribution Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Branded drugs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Generic drugs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale And Distribution Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

