Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market Size to Grow by USD 548.7 billion | Growing Global Pharmaceutical Sales to Boost Growth | Technavio

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market 2021-2025: Scope

The pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market report covers the following areas:

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge

The pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market will be driven by factors such as the growing global pharmaceutical sales. The pharmaceutical market is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. It includes prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. Moreover, the incidence of chronic diseases and the need for improved medical assistance are rising. There is a requirement for more advanced equipment to effectively deal with the growing number of patients. This has led to the development of new medical devices and efficient transportation solutions for devices and equipment in the healthcare industry.

The shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time is challenging the growth of the pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market. Pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution services are highly dependent on the trucking industry. However, there is a shortage of skilled truck drivers, resulting in supply chain disruption. The global pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market is growing due to a rise in the demand for pharmaceutical supplies globally. However, the distribution of pharmaceutical products in developing countries is complex due to inefficient logistical infrastructure.

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market is segmented as below:

Type

Branded Drugs



Generic Drugs

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



ROW

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Type Segments

The branded drugs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Branded drugs are discovered and developed by pharmaceutical companies based on extensive research and development (R&D). The drugs are approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on the information provided by the pharmaceutical company on their dosage form, chemistry, safety, efficacy, manufacturing methodology, and labeling, as well as packaging.

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market, including Alfresa Holdings Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Dakota Drug Inc., Fosun International Ltd., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., PHOENIX Pharma SE, and SUZUKEN Co. Ltd. among others.

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market vendors

Pharmaceuticals Wholesale And Distribution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 548.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.08 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfresa Holdings Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Dakota Drug Inc., Fosun International Ltd., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., PHOENIX Pharma SE, and SUZUKEN Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

