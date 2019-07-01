Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) Announces the Expansion of its Commercial Team

HUNT VALLEY, Md., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, is pleased to announce the expansion of its commercial team with the additions of Wayne Ideus, Wayne Grellner and Ryan McFarlane. Wayne Ideus (Sr. Director, Business Development) comes to Pii with over 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, across scientific, product development and business development roles, with organizations such as Marion Laboratories, DPT, Aptuit and most recently Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. Having begun his career at Quintiles, Wayne Grellner (Sr. Director, Business Development) has held account management roles with Catalent, Ben Venue Labs and DSM/Patheon, and prior to Pii, business development with Samsung BioLogics. Ryan McFarlane (Executive Director, Business Management) comes to Pii from Acurian (a PPD company) following a nearly 20-year tenure at Patheon, where he gained broad experience across manufacturing, project management, commercial operations, business & supply chain management, and operational excellence. While Wayne Ideus and Wayne Grellner will add depth to Pii's market engagement, Ryan McFarlane will collaborate cross-functionally to ensure the company delivers on its commitments, and effectively applies Pharmaceutics Know-How™ across the product development & supply continuum.

"The appointment of 3 seasoned business executives to Pii's commercial team reflects our commitment to growth, our dedication to the customer experience, and further enhances our ability to respond to an increasing market demand for CDMO services. Pii's leadership team is pleased to welcome these gentlemen to the organization, and is looking forward to their contributions to our strategic objectives," said Hank Nowak, Pii's Vice President of Business Development.

Pii is a privately held CDMO providing dosage form development and cGMP manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, Pii's services include pre-formulation development, and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing of parenterals, liquid solutions and oral solids, including soft gels, tablets and capsules. Inaddition, the Company offers containment suites to handle potent drugs and Schedules I-V controlled substances. For more information, please visit www.pharm-int.com.

Hank Nowak, Vice President, Business Development

Pharmaceutics International, Inc.

10819 Gilroy Road

Hunt Valley, MD 21031

Phone: (410) 584-0001

Email: hnowak@pharm-int.com

