Pharmaceutics International Receives EIR from FDA

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued their Establishment Inspection Reports (EIRs) for both FEI registration numbers (1000513101/3006503102), covering Pii's facilities in Hunt Valley and Cockeysville, MD. The EIRs are related to General and Pre-Approval Inspections (PAIs) that occurred between October 23rd and November 9th, 2018, of non-sterile and sterile drug production facilities. Both EIRs indicate that Pii's facilities are at "voluntary action indicated" or VAI status, which means the Agency found Pii to be in an acceptable state of compliance. Subsequent to the FDA's inspection, and facility status recommendation, Pii has gained the FDA's approval of 4 sterile and non-sterile products.

"The successful completion of the FDA facility inspection is a very positive development for Pii, as we continue on our journey to meet and exceed U.S. and international regulatory requirements. Pii will continue to address observations noted during the inspection, and strive for the highest standard of product quality, compliance and customer service," said Dr. Kurt Nielsen, Pii's President and CEO.

About Pharmaceutics International, Inc.

Pii is a privately held CDMO providing dosage form development and cGMP manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, Pii's services include pre-formulation development, and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing of parenterals, liquid solutions and oral solids, including soft gels, tablets and capsules. In addition, the Company offers containment suites to handle potent drugs and Schedules I-V controlled substances. For more information, please visit www.pharm-int.com.

Contact:

Kurt R. Nielsen, Ph.D., President and CEO

Pharmaceutics International, Inc.

10819 Gilroy Road

Hunt Valley, MD 21031

Phone: (410) 584-0001

Email: knielsen@pharm-int.com

SOURCE Pharmaceutics International, Inc.

