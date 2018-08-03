PharmaCielo Announces David Gordon as Chief Corporate Officer

"David has been an essential advisor to PharmaCielo since the earliest days of its establishment, guiding us on effective communication and corporate development strategies," said Anthony Wile. "As we build out our global infrastructure, I am delighted that he has agreed to bring his impressive track record and range of experience to the table on a permanent basis to help us to continue the growth and expansion of PharmaCielo throughout both the Colombian and international marketplace."

Previously Mr. Gordon was a principal advisor to PharmaCielo as Managing Partner of Cohn & Wolfe | Canada, one of Canada's leading communication strategy firms, and since 2013 has served as Chair of the Canadian Council of PR Firms. Mr. Gordon was appointed to the Board of Directors of PharmaCielo Ltd. in 2016 and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

"Working with PharmaCielo and the executive team for the past several years has been an exciting period. The emergence of a new industry that challenges convention on multiple levels including international trade, public policy and communication, to name but a few, encapsulates the various fields of challenge I have experienced throughout my career," said David Gordon. "I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in Canada and Colombia to help expand to the global market the leadership that PharmaCielo has demonstrated in the Colombian marketplace."

With 20-plus years of experience in corporate strategy and brand communications, combined with a background in public policy and political strategy following a career start in international trade and combined with an MA and MBA, David Gordon is a strong believer in being an engaged member of the community and has served on the boards of a number of non-profit organizations.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. is a global company privately held and headquartered in Canada, with a focus on processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its Nursery and Propagation Centre located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The boards of directors and executive teams of both PharmaCielo and PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location will play in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the company, together with its directors and executives, has built a compelling business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

