PharmaCielo Partners with Universidad CES to Launch Cannabinoid Certification Symposium

After a year of working together since signing an exclusive cooperation agreement between PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S and Universidad CES, PharmaCielo Colombia President and CEO Federico Cock-Correa and Universidad CES Rector Dr. Julián Osorio jointly announced the launch of the symposium series as representing the continued result of mutual cooperation.

The inaugural symposium, to be held in Medellín, Colombia, will provide the opportunity to medical practitioners to expand their knowledge about the therapeutic possibilities of cannabinoids, endocannabinoids, plants and synthetics in the treatment of various types of diseases.

"The hunger of the medical community for greater learning about the therapeutic contributions of medicinal cannabinoids is clearly evident in the 'sell out' of the symposium within days of announcement," said Dr. Camilo Ospina, Vice President of Product Development for PharmaCielo, and founder of Ubiquo Telemedicina. "The first symposium has a capacity of 30 participants, which was immediately filled by some of the 400 practitioners associated with Ubiquo Telemedecina, who I am confident will be able to apply their learning in their clinical network."

At the conclusion of the symposium, participants will be designated to receive certification from the university for the delivery of cannabinoid-based treatment in clinical settings. On completion of a series of 5 symposiums, representing approximately 100 hours of cannabinoid education, participants will receive a Diploma in Therapeutic Application of Cannabinoids from Universidad CES.

Lecturers represent some of the world's leading health researchers and clinicians from a number of countries, including Canada, the United States, Uruguay and Spain, in addition to Colombian expertise.

Developed jointly by PharmaCielo and the Observatory Colombiana Cannabis Medical (OCC) Pharmacy Chemistry Program together with the Faculty of Administrative and Economic Sciences at Universidad CES, the program has received support from the Instituto Universitario de Investigación Neuroquimica and the International Society of Neurochemistry.

"Part of the PharmaCielo commitment to the objectives of Ubiquo Telemedicina was to facilitate continuing medical education knowledge about the possible uses, benefits and risks of medicinal cannabis," noted Dr. Ospina. "This initiative, as made possible with the participation of the university and partners, helps ensure the achievement of these objectives."

About Universidad CES

Universidad CES is a private, national, autonomous, non-denominational, non-profit, self-sustainable university that forms professionals with the highest human, ethical and scientific qualities in numerous areas of knowledge with a special emphasis in health-related programs. CES offers undergraduate and postgraduate educational programs at a technological and professional level, stimulating cultural, social, ideological, political and religious pluralism.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (the "Company") is a global company privately held and headquartered in Canada, with a focus on processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its Nursery and Propagation Centre located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The boards of directors and executive teams of both PharmaCielo and PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location will play in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the company, together with its directors and executives, has built a compelling business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

