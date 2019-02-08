Pharmacists for Healthier Lives Partner Creates National Database Highlighting Activities Addressing Opioid Crisis

ARLINGTON, Va., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacists for Healthier Lives (PfHL) – a coalition of pharmacy organizations seeking to raise consumer awareness of the full-range of essential healthcare services pharmacists provide each day – announced today the release of a report outlining activities for stemming the opioid crisis from more than 100 pharmacy schools from across the country.

In July 2018, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP), a founding partner of PfHL, issued a call to colleges and schools of pharmacy asking them to provide information on their opioid-related activities. 104 of 143 schools responded, providing 398 specific activities addressing the epidemic.

AACP reviewed the submissions and categorized the activities into five areas:

Advocacy : State planning to combat the opioid crisis, position statements on opioid use and pain management, state regulations, and collaborative practice agreements to support harm reduction practices.

: State planning to combat the opioid crisis, position statements on opioid use and pain management, state regulations, and collaborative practice agreements to support harm reduction practices. Education : Informational efforts targeting practicing pharmacists, student pharmacists, other health professionals, student health professionals, and the general public.

: Informational efforts targeting practicing pharmacists, student pharmacists, other health professionals, student health professionals, and the general public. Service : Establishment of programs such as drug take back programs and drug disposal systems, and distribution of naloxone.

: Establishment of programs such as drug take back programs and drug disposal systems, and distribution of naloxone. Practice : Utilization of various tools, such as the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, opioid risk assessment tools, and patient electronic health records, to monitor and respond to opioid use.

: Utilization of various tools, such as the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, opioid risk assessment tools, and patient electronic health records, to monitor and respond to opioid use. Research: Development of new, non-addicting medications and modalities for pain management and medication management protocols to reduce opioid misuse and abuse.

"For the first time, this research provides a comprehensive picture of activities our nation's pharmacy schools are deploying to address the opioid epidemic on multiple levels - including research, policy initiatives and educational efforts," said Dr. Lucinda L. Maine, executive vice president and CEO of AACP. "The report covers activities taking place across the country by pharmacists and pharmacy students who see the impact of the opioid crisis every day. By understanding which activities are most effective, the pharmacy profession is working to share 'best practice' solutions with policymakers, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to help combat opioid abuse."

AACP will update the database as new activities are submitted.

To review the executive summary and examples of pharmacy school activities, visit www.aacp.org/opioid.

Pharmacists for Healthier Lives (PfHL) is a national awareness initiative aimed at highlighting the important role pharmacists play in helping people live their healthiest lives. Our goal is to educate the public about the variety of services pharmacists perform and the rigorous training they undertake to achieve the PharmD (Doctor of Pharmacy) degree, and to raise the profile of pharmacy as an essential healthcare profession.



