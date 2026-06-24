PHARMACISTS MUTUAL INSURANCE GROUP EXPANDS COVERAGE OPTIONS FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS WITH PM HEALTHCARE PROTECT

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Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group

Jun 24, 2026, 11:40 ET

ALGONA, Iowa, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, announces expansion of key insurance coverages for healthcare professionals and business owners through PM Healthcare Protect. The new product brand provides tailored commercial insurance solutions to meet the complex coverage needs of the healthcare industry.

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PM Healthcare Protect logo (PRNewsfoto/Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group)
PM Healthcare Protect logo (PRNewsfoto/Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group)

PM Healthcare Protect serves a broad range of providers, including physical therapists, audiologists, home healthcare providers, in-home hospice and personal care providers, home medical equipment companies, senior living and skilled nursing facilities, and related healthcare professionals. Coverage options may combine specialized professional liability coverage with essential business coverage such as general liability and commercial property insurance, giving healthcare business owners comprehensive coverage under one trusted brand.

"PM Healthcare Protect represents an important step forward in how we serve healthcare professionals and organizations," said Alison VanOtterloo, Division President. "By offering industry-specific professional liability and business insurance options, we're making it easy for healthcare businesses to protect what matters most."

With its deep industry experience, Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group continues to broaden its reach in the healthcare industry by continuing to care for those who care for our communities.

About Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group
Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Algona, Iowa, Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group is a leading specialty insurer serving healthcare professionals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. With more than a century of operation, the company is recognized for its financial strength, long-term stability, and deep commitment to its policyholders. Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group currently holds a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of a- (Excellent) with A.M. Best*. For more information, visit pmuw.com.

*Effective December 2, 2025. For the latest Best's Credit Rating, access ambest.com.

SOURCE Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group

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