PHARMACISTS MUTUAL ANNOUNCES BOARD TRANSITIONS, HONORS RETIRING DIRECTORS AND WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS

ALGONA, Iowa, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group ("Pharmacists Mutual") announces the retirement of three long-serving Board members: Sue Sutter, Rich Moon, and Kirk Hayes, and welcomes three new directors whose experience and leadership will guide the company into its next chapter.

Together, the retiring directors represent more than 90 years of service on the Board of Directors. Sue Sutter concludes 21 years of board service, including her tenure as Board Chair since 2024. Rich Moon retires after 14 years of service, bringing valuable insights into the pharmacy industry. Kirk Hayes completes a historic 57 years on the Board, including 23 years as Board Chair, and a remarkable 63-year career as an employee of Pharmacists Mutual, 34 of those years served as an officer, including his role as President and CEO.

Collectively, the leadership of the retiring Directors helped shape the company's culture and ensure a lasting commitment to serving healthcare professionals nationwide.

"We are profoundly grateful to Sue, Rich, and Kirk for their decades of service to Pharmacists Mutual," said Aaron Pearce, President & CEO of Pharmacists Mutual. "Their collective wisdom and commitment to our policyholders have shaped the company into what it is today."

As part of this transition, Pharmacists Mutual also announces the election of three new directors: Troy Trygstad, Jack Young, and Scott Pace.

Troy Trygstad (PharmD, PhD, MBA) is Executive Director of CPESN USA, a national clinically integrated network of more than 3,500 community pharmacies. He brings extensive experience in community pharmacy, value‑based care models, and advanced analytics to the Board.

Jack Young is the founder and former President of Cherry Tree Dental, a multi‑state dental management organization operating across the upper Midwest. He brings deep expertise in strategy, acquisitions, and financial leadership, with prior experience at TruStage (formerly CUNA Mutual Group).

Scott Pace (PharmD, JD) is a multi‑store pharmacy owner and partner at Impact Management Group, specializing in healthcare policy and government relations. A licensed pharmacist and attorney, he is widely recognized for his leadership on pharmacy practice and PBM reform, including work upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The addition of Troy, Jack, and Scott reflects our commitment to thoughtful succession and effective growth," Pearce added. "Each brings a unique perspective and a proven record that will help ensure Pharmacists Mutual continues to fulfill its mission of caring for those who care for our communities."

About Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Algona, Iowa, Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group is a leading specialty insurer serving healthcare professionals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. With more than a century of operation, the company is recognized for its financial strength, long-term stability, and deep commitment to its policyholders. Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group currently holds a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of a- (Excellent) with A.M. Best*. For more information, visit pmuw.com. As Pharmacists Mutual welcomes new leadership, it remains steadfastly focused on empowering and protecting healthcare professionals into the future.

*Effective December 2, 2025. For the latest Best's Credit Rating, access ambest.com.

SOURCE Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group