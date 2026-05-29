PHARMACISTS MUTUAL ANNOUNCES FELIX GALLAGHER AS NEW CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ALGONA, Iowa, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group ("Pharmacists Mutual") announces the appointment of Felix Gallagher, PharmD, as Chair of its Board of Directors. Gallagher succeeds Sue Sutter, who has served as Board Chair since 2024 and concludes 21 years of service on the Board.

Felix Gallagher, PharmD, PMIG Board Chair

Gallagher has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2021 and brings extensive experience in community pharmacy management and workforce solutions. A 2000 graduate of Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, he is the President and owner of PharmServ Solutions, a company specializing in pharmacist placements across the Midwest.

In addition to his professional leadership, Gallagher is committed to advancing the next generation of professionals, serving as Vice President of the Des Moines Area Community College Board of Directors and on the Drake College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences National Advisory Committee.

"Felix brings a forward-looking perspective that is vital to the ongoing growth and success of Pharmacists Mutual," said Aaron Pearce, President & CEO of Pharmacists Mutual. "His leadership and willingness to meet challenges head-on make him an excellent choice for the Chair of the Board."

"I am honored to serve as Chair of the Board and to work alongside my fellow Board members to further the long-term strength and stability of Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group," said Felix Gallagher, newly appointed Chair of the Board of Directors.

Gallagher will lead the Board in supporting Pharmacists Mutual's strategic priorities and continued focus on delivering specialized insurance and risk management solutions to healthcare professionals across the country.

About Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Algona, Iowa, Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group is a leading specialty insurer serving healthcare professionals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. With more than a century of operation, the company is recognized for its financial strength, long-term stability, and deep commitment to its policyholders. Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group currently holds a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of a- (Excellent) with A.M. Best*. For more information, visit pmuw.com.

Effective December 2, 2025. For the latest Best's Credit Rating, access ambest.com.

SOURCE Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group