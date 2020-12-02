Pharmacists Ready to Receive and Administer COVID-19 Vaccines, According to APhA Survey

78% of pharmacists plan to be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine and 60% will be ready to vaccinate patients immediately Tweet this

52% said they would receive the vaccine as soon as possible

17% said they would receive it after six months of experience with the vaccine

9% said they would receive after one year of experience with the vaccine

17% said they were undecided

6% said they would not receive it

In a similar survey of pharmacists conducted two months earlier, only 36% of pharmacists said they would receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

The majority of responding pharmacists (60%) also said their pharmacy practices would be ready to administer the vaccines as soon as they are available:

37% said they are currently ready to receive the vaccine and vaccinate patients as soon as the vaccine is available

23% said they were in the final preparation stages and will be ready to vaccinate patients as soon as the vaccine is available

34% said they were not prepared to vaccinate in the first wave of vaccination efforts, but plan to participate in future phases

6% said the logistics of participation are too difficult and would not participate

The survey also found:

74% of pharmacists surveyed were willing to order and administer the vaccine. Only 2% said they were unwilling to order or administer the vaccine, and 3% were undecided. The balance of respondents stated that they do not provide direct patient care and thus would not vaccinate.

70% of respondents said the support staff at their pharmacy practice location is adequate to safely offer the COVID-19 vaccine

95% said they had already received, or plan to receive, the influenza vaccine

The survey was sponsored and conducted by the American Pharmacists Association from November 21-28, 2020, with 400 respondents. Pharmacists across many types of practice sites participated, principally in chain pharmacies, supermarket pharmacies, independent pharmacies, and hospital and institutional pharmacies.

