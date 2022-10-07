Pharmacogenomics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.50 Bn, Life Science Tools and Services Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmacogenomics market has been categorized as a part of the global life science tools and services market. The parent market, the global life science tools and services market, covers products and companies engaged in the R&D of various product categories. These categories include capital equipment, accessories, instruments, and consumables that are used for R&D on pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products and laboratory diagnosis of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026

The pharmacogenomics market size is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The pharmacogenomics market report covers the following areas:

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The pharmacogenomics market is concentrated, with the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition among vendors in the market is expected to intensify, with a rise in product innovations, product and service extensions, and M&A. Moreover, global players are expected to acquire regional or local players.

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Mesa Labs Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., OneOme LLC, OPKO Health Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals and Clinics: The hospitals and clinics segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about early diagnosis of diseases has led to a shift from responsive to preventive care practices, which, in turn, has increased the demand for predictive diagnostic testing among individuals.

segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about early diagnosis of diseases has led to a shift from responsive to preventive care practices, which, in turn, has increased the demand for predictive diagnostic testing among individuals.

Research Organizations



Academic

Geography

North America: North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a significant rise in commercial approvals for advanced pharmacogenomics products, growing concerns about early disease diagnosis, and the increasing use of pharmacogenomic testing.

: will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a significant rise in commercial approvals for advanced pharmacogenomics products, growing concerns about early disease diagnosis, and the increasing use of pharmacogenomic testing.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pharmacogenomics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pharmacogenomics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pharmacogenomics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharmacogenomics market vendors

Pharmacogenomics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.50 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Mesa Labs Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., OneOme LLC, OPKO Health Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Research organizations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Research organizations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Research organizations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Research organizations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Research organizations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Academic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Academic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Academic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 23andMe Inc.

Exhibit 89: 23andMe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: 23andMe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: 23andMe Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 92: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 93: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 95: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.5 Admera Health

Exhibit 97: Admera Health - Overview



Exhibit 98: Admera Health - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Admera Health - Key offerings

10.6 ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD.

GENETECH PVT. LTD. Exhibit 100: ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 101: ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: ATS GENETECH PVT. LTD. - Key offerings

10.7 Dynamic DNA Laboratories

Exhibit 103: Dynamic DNA Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 104: Dynamic DNA Laboratories - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Dynamic DNA Laboratories - Key offerings

10.8 geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: geneOmbio Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mesa Labs Inc.

Exhibit 109: Mesa Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Mesa Labs Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Mesa Labs Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Mesa Labs Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

Exhibit 113: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 OneOme LLC

Exhibit 116: OneOme LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: OneOme LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: OneOme LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 119: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

