Pharmacogenomics Technology Market To Witness Swift Growth Based On Rising Awareness Regarding Personalized Therapy Among Patients Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The scope of the global Pharmacogenomics Technology (Theranostics and Companion Diagnostics) Market was appreciated by US$ 5.62 billion in 2016 and it is likely to reach US$ 18.3 billion during the forecast period. This could be attributed to growth in geriatric population, prevalence of chronic diseases like HIV, tuberculosis, and cancer, increase in awareness amongst the patients regarding personalized therapy, and adoption of pharmacogenomics by loads of healthcare professionals.

The pharmacogenomics technology market is also likely to get bolstered technological advancements related to molecular diagnostics. At the same time, there is a dearth on the part of highly skilled and trained healthcare professionals in conducting pharmacogenomics diagnostics tests. Besides, emerging economies need to think twice before affirming pharmacogenomics tests as initial as well as operating costs are high. Governments herein do struggle with funding on this count.

Market Segmentation:

The pharmacogenomics theranostics market is segmented by application, technology, end-user, and geography. By application, the segmentation goes like cardiovascular disease, pain management, psychiatry, infectious diseases, oncology, and neurological disease. By technology, the pharmacogenomics technology industry spans sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, mass spectrometry, microarray, and electrophoresis. By end-user, the pharmacogenomics companion diagnostics (CDx) market states research organizations & academic institutes and hospitals and clinics. By geography, it comprises North America, Asia Pacific, LATAM, Europe, and MEA.

Regional Insights:

North America rules the roost; thanks to extensive investment in healthcare by the U.S. Europe comes in second due to Belgium and Denmark being on the top pedestal with respect to healthcare. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to increase in awareness among the economies like India and China regarding healthcare. LATAM will also catch up due to presence of Brazil; followed by MEA. In fact, MEA would be more vigilant on this count; due to the figures released by WHO. It says that over 50% of the diseases mentioned above occur in sub-Saharan Africa.

Players:

The players contributing to the pharmacogenomics technology market include OPKO Health, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., One Ome LLC, Empire Genomics, LLC, and Illumina, Inc.

Market Segment:

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Oncology



Lung Cancer





Breast Cancer





Colorectal Cancer





Cervical Cancer





Others



Neurological Disorders



Cardiovascular Disease



Immunological Disorders



Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

PCR



In-situ Hybridization



Immunohistochemistry



Sequencing



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

