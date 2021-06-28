PharmaCord Announces New Addition to Its Executive Leadership Team, Appointing Rob Brown as Vice President, Strategic Accounts

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCord LLC, a rapidly growing provider of patient services to life sciences companies, announced today that Rob Brown has joined PharmaCord as Vice President, Strategic Accounts. Mr. Brown will have accountability for the company's growth function, consisting of client acquisition and organic growth, as well as operational oversight of certain key client accounts. His appointment follows a recent infusion of talent onto PharmaCord's executive team, furthering the company's position for its next phase of growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Rob to the PharmaCord team," commented Nitin Sahney, PharmaCord's Founder and CEO. "His deep experience across the pharmaceutical commercialization channel will further strengthen our executive team while allowing us to more aggressively target the growing market opportunity. The timing of Rob's addition is perfectly aligned to our evolution as a growth company, and we look forward to the many ways he will contribute as a leader within our organization."

With over 20 years of experience across multiple segments of the pharmaceutical services industry, Mr. Brown is a multi-faceted healthcare executive who is well-known for leading teams to exceptional results. He most recently served as Vice President & General Manager for McKesson's pharmacy services where he had direct accountability for Biologics specialty pharmacy and RxCrossroads program pharmacy operations. Prior to that, Mr. Brown had direct operational and business development oversight for the commercialization services business, Omnicare Specialty Care Group. He also has more than 10 years of experience in leading the operations and business development efforts for Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions, where he helped pioneer and lead many new service offerings in support of biopharma's commercialization needs. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown held management roles at Kuehne & Nagel and ChannelLink.

Mr. Brown holds a bachelor's degree in English from The College of William and Mary.

PharmaCord is the connector between manufacturers, patients, physicians, and payors. The company provides customized solutions to life sciences companies that span three core areas; patient support, pharmacy services and manufacturer support. These integrated services are designed to increase accessibility, clinical oversight and market acceptance of prescription therapy. Independently owned and organically built, PharmaCord is free from any competing priorities, enabling it to design and implement patient access and support programs that align with the objectives of its life sciences clients. PharmaCord's experienced team coupled with its proprietary CORscend™ technology platform optimizes workflow to deliver improved program execution, more rapid therapy initiation and increased patient engagement. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for life sciences companies, visit pharmacord.com.

