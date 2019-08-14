PharmaCord Appoints Jun Liu to Chief Technology Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCord, LLC, a rapidly growing provider of patient services to life sciences companies, announced today that Jun Liu has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Liu will be responsible for the architecture behind the company's commercial technology solutions.

"Jun has been a vital contributor in the design and execution of our technology strategy, especially in the development of our proprietary CORscend™ platform," commented Ashok Singh, PharmaCord Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "He has continually demonstrated an ability to create simple technology-driven workflow solutions to solve complex medication access and adherence challenges. This well-deserved promotion will enable Jun to play an even larger role in further differentiating PharmaCord through technology solutions."

Nitin Sahney, PharmaCord's founder and Chief Executive Officer, added, "I am very pleased to welcome Jun as the newest member of our executive team. We look forward to the many contributions he will bring to the organization in his new role."

Liu previously served as Senior Director of IT for PharmaCord. Within this role, he was instrumental in engineering the development of CORscend, which is the technology platform that supports the company's patient support programs. Prior to PharmaCord, Liu was a Director and Executive Consultant for CVS Caremark, a Fortune 10 healthcare services company. Before CVS Caremark, he served as Technical Architect at United Air Lines where he had responsibility for information technology strategy and planning as well as software development.

Mr. Liu holds a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Nankai University, Tianjin, China and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Southern Illinois University.

About PharmaCord

PharmaCord is the connector between manufacturers, patients, physicians, and payors. The company provides customized solutions to life sciences companies that span three core areas: patient support, pharmacy services and manufacturer support. These integrated services are designed to increase accessibility, clinical oversight and market acceptance of prescription therapy. Independently owned and organically built, PharmaCord is free from any competing priorities, enabling it to design and implement patient access and support programs that align with the objectives of its life sciences clients. PharmaCord's experienced team coupled with its proprietary CORscend technology platform optimize workflow to deliver improved program execution, more rapid therapy initiation and increased patient engagement. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for life sciences companies, visit pharmacord.com.

Contact:

Beth Roberts

(502) 805-3450

beth@pharmacord.com

SOURCE PharmaCord, LLC

Related Links

http://pharmacord.com

