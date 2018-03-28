PharmaCord Appoints Patrick Lee as Vice President of Strategy

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCord LLC, a rapidly growing patient services company that provides customized solutions to the biopharmaceutical industry, has announced the appointment of Patrick Lee as vice president of strategy. Reporting to founder and CEO Nitin Sahney, Lee will oversee the development of new market opportunities while leading other initiatives that further accelerate growth for the company.

"Patrick represents another valuable addition to the PharmaCord executive team," commented Nitin Sahney. "He is a dynamic healthcare executive whose versatility and innovative thinking will serve our company well as we further execute on our vision of becoming the premier commercialization partner for biopharmaceutical manufacturers."

Throughout his career, Lee has held a variety of strategy, product development and finance positions across several different sectors. He brings extensive experience within the pharmaceutical supply chain, having served in executive roles at companies ranging from new innovative healthcare entrants to Fortune 10 companies that span the spectrum in patient services.

Prior to PharmaCord, Lee led the product and business development efforts for CVS Health's institutional pharmacy business. While serving in this capacity, he oversaw the development of several strategic patient services programs, including the launch of a differentiated pharmacy offering for independent living residents as well as an innovative solution for payors designed to increase the quality of care while lowering costs for senior living residents. Before CVS Health, Lee served as senior vice president, strategy and investor relations, for Omnicare Inc., a leading provider of complex pharmaceutical care. In this role, he had accountability for the company's strategy function, which entailed the pursuit of strategic alliances and collaborations with companies across the healthcare continuum as well as the development of certain innovation initiatives that further improved Omnicare's positioning within its core markets. He also held responsibility for Omnicare's investor relations function. Prior to joining Omnicare in 2008, Lee held financial, operational and investor relations leadership roles for Gevity HR Inc. (now TriNet Group Inc.) and Zale Corporation (now Signet Jewelers Ltd.).

Lee holds a bachelor's degree of business administration (BBA) in international business and economics from Loyola University Maryland and a master's degree in professional accounting (MPA) from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About PharmaCord

PharmaCord is the connector between manufacturers, patients, physicians and payors. It provides patient support services to increase accessibility, clinical oversight and market acceptance of prescription therapy. Independently owned and organically built, PharmaCord is free from any competing priorities, enabling it to design and implement patient access programs that align with the objectives of its biopharmaceutical clients. PharmaCord's experienced team coupled with its proprietary technology platform optimizes workflow to deliver improved program execution, more rapid therapy initiation and increased patient engagement. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for manufacturers by providing the right connections, visit pharmacord.com.

Contact:

Beth Roberts

(502) 805-3450

beth@pharmacord.com

Related Links

Company website

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacord-appoints-patrick-lee-as-vice-president-of-strategy-300620782.html

SOURCE PharmaCord LLC

Related Links

http://pharmacord.com

