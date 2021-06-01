PharmaCord Appoints Whitney Mardis to Vice President, Patient Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCord LLC, a rapidly growing provider of patient services to life sciences companies, announced today that Whitney Mardis has been promoted to Vice President, Patient Services. In her new role, Ms. Mardis will have full responsibility for a portfolio of patient-support programs while also supporting the company's business development activities. She will report directly to Nitin Sahney, PharmaCord's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and will continue to be an active member of the company's executive committee.

PharmaCord LLC

"Since joining PharmaCord in 2017, Whitney has played a critical role in the successful implementation and oversight of some of our most complex client programs," commented Mr. Sahney. "She has garnered deep respect from our clients and colleagues, while consistently delivering excellence in operational execution. In light of her expanded responsibilities, I am confident Whitney will become an even greater contributor to PharmaCord's growth."

Ms. Mardis joined PharmaCord in 2017 as Director of Client Solutions and was instrumental in the development and implementation of several of PharmaCord's earliest patient-support programs. In 2020, she was promoted to Senior Director, Patient Services, which expanded her role to encompass operational oversight for a broader number of client programs. Before joining PharmaCord, Ms. Mardis worked at US WorldMeds as Senior Manager, Medical Affairs. Prior to that, she spent over 12 years in various business-development and sales leadership roles for Biogen, Abbvie, and Luitpold Pharmaceuticals. Before her time in the biopharma industry, Ms. Mardis served nearly four years as an officer and Registered Dietitian in the United States Navy, where she was awarded several commendation and service medals.

Ms. Mardis holds a bachelor's degree in dietetics from the University of Kentucky and a master's degree in business administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About PharmaCord

PharmaCord is the connector between manufacturers, patients, physicians, and payers. The company provides customized solutions to life sciences companies that span three core areas: patient support, pharmacy services and manufacturer support. These integrated services are designed to increase accessibility, clinical oversight and market acceptance of prescription therapy. Independently owned and organically built, PharmaCord is free from any competing priorities, enabling it to design and implement patient access and support programs that align with the objectives of its life sciences clients. PharmaCord's experienced team coupled with its proprietary CORscend™ technology platform optimizes workflow to deliver improved program execution, more rapid therapy initiation and increased patient engagement. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for life sciences companies, visit pharmacord.com.

Contact:

Beth Roberts

(502) 805-3450

[email protected]

Related Images

whitney-mardis-pharmacords-vp-of.jpg

Whitney Mardis, PharmaCord's VP of Patient Services

SOURCE PharmaCord LLC