PharmaCord Partners With Surescripts to Bring Further Technological Advancements and Differentiation to Its Patient Support Programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCord, LLC, a rapidly growing provider of patient services to life sciences companies, announced today that it has commenced a partnership with Surescripts, the nation's leading health information network, to expedite patient access to specialty medications and enhance the overall experience of therapy.

Through this collaboration, PharmaCord will offer an enhanced suite of technology services to its life sciences clients as part of its integrated patient support programs. Its new capabilities will include more efficient approaches to enrolling in patient support programs and facilitating prior authorization statuses, among other process improvements addressing common barriers to patients accessing appropriate medications.

"This is a fitting collaboration between two companies that share a common objective of providing innovative solutions to increase speed-to-therapy," commented Patrick Lee, PharmaCord's Chief Financial Officer. "By tapping into Surescripts' comprehensive health information network, we are able to advance the capabilities of our CORscend patient services platform while further enhancing the patient experience on therapy."

PharmaCord's proprietary patient services technology platform, CORscend, enables the company's patient support programs. Utilizing intelligent case management automation and business process management (BPM) guided workflow, the system integrates seamlessly with the activities of PharmaCord's patient support team to facilitate more impactful patient and prescriber interactions. Moreover, CORscend seamlessly integrates with a variety of platforms across the patient engagement spectrum. As part of this partnership with Surescripts, CORscend will have direct connectivity to EHR platforms through Surescripts' Specialty Patient Enrollment and Electronic Prior Authorization solutions, ensuring PharmaCord's patient support programs are integrated directly into the prescriber workflow.

Ryan Hess, Surescripts Vice President of Product Innovation added, "With the number of specialty medications continuing to increase and the life-saving potential of these medications, doctors need digital tools that can help remove friction in the prescribing process and improve time to therapy. In partnering with PharmaCord, we are providing an avenue for doctors to help patients quickly determine their options for a specific medication, have the medications approved for the patient, and receive the support they require to access the most appropriate therapy."

Surescripts Specialty Patient Enrollment improves efficiency for end users who are caring for patients with serious and complex illnesses. With the electronic form integrated into their EHR software, prescribers can remain in their e-prescribing workflow to submit the form to the pharmacy and, at the same time, use Surescripts Electronic Prior Authorization to obtain necessary approvals. Specialty hub organizations can then leverage the data to help increase patient access to specialty drugs.

About PharmaCord

PharmaCord is the connector between manufacturers, patients, physicians, and payors. The company provides customized solutions to life sciences companies that span three core areas; patient support, pharmacy services and manufacturer support. These integrated services are designed to increase accessibility, clinical oversight and market acceptance of prescription therapy. Independently owned and organically built, PharmaCord is free from any competing priorities, enabling it to design and implement patient access and support programs that align with the objectives of its life sciences clients. PharmaCord's experienced team, coupled with its proprietary CORscend technology platform, optimizes workflow to deliver improved program execution, more rapid therapy initiation and increased patient engagement. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for life sciences companies, visit pharmacord.com.

Contact:

Beth Roberts

(502) 805-3450

beth@pharmacord.com

SOURCE PharmaCord

Related Links

http://pharmacord.com

