Pharmacovigilance Market Size to Reach USD 4.73 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR 14.11% | SpendEdge

The Pharmacovigilance market is poised to grow by USD 4.73 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14.11% during the forecast period.

Some of the Top Pharmacovigilance suppliers listed in this report:

This Pharmacovigilance procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

ICON Plc

ArisGlobal

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Capgemini SE

Syneos Health

PPD Inc.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Related Reports on Pharma and Healthcare Include:

Clinical Research Services- Forecast and Analysis: The clinical research services market is set to witness a spend growth of over USD 14 billion with spend momentum to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 6% between by 2024. Factors such as the offset of chronic ailments, increase in aging demography and augmented spend potential are paving the way for the development of newer drugs and treatments.

The clinical research services market is set to witness a spend growth of over with spend momentum to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 6% between by 2024. Factors such as the offset of chronic ailments, increase in aging demography and augmented spend potential are paving the way for the development of newer drugs and treatments. Pharmaceutical Gelatin Category Sourcing and Procurement Report : This pharmaceutical gelatin procurement report provides a comprehensive analysis of the supply market dynamics to assist both the buyers and the suppliers. It also helps buyers gain insights into the supplier cost structure and helps them identify potential cost-saving opportunities.

This pharmaceutical gelatin procurement report provides a comprehensive analysis of the supply market dynamics to assist both the buyers and the suppliers. It also helps buyers gain insights into the supplier cost structure and helps them identify potential cost-saving opportunities. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: Spend growth of this market has the potential to touch a value of over USD 30 billion with spend momentum that will accelerate at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2019-2024. This increasing spend on pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services will be primarily attributed to the robust growth of the API market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, dementia, and arthritis.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

