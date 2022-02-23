Pharmacovigilance Market Size Worth $17.36 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmacovigilance market size is expected to reach USD 17.36 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing incidence of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) is the key growth driver. ADR imposes a substantial burden on healthcare systems and is one of the prominent causes of morbidity in developed countries. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), approximately 5% of total hospitalizations in Europe each year are due to ADR. Pharmacovigilance services play an integral role in this clinical trial phase by assisting manufacturers in identifying adverse effects associated with the drug.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

On the basis of a product life cycle, the phase IV segment held a dominant revenue share of over 75.0% in 2021 owing to the extensive post-marketing surveillance of pharmaceuticals and an increasing number of ADR incidences in the market

By service provider, contract outsourcing held a significant revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021 owing to the shift in the focus of pharmaceutical companies to outsourcing services to reduce operational cost

Based on type, spontaneous reporting held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to its wide application in pharmacovigilance and benefits such as easy simulation of data sets for better drug comparison

The biotechnology companies end-use segment is anticipated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing R&D for the development of novel biologics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the availability of low-cost labor and the rising number of outsourcing companies in this region

Industry participants are focusing on increasing R&D activities to develop better pharmacovigilance services. Moreover, companies are adopting strategies including new product launches, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage

Pharmacovigilance Market Growth & Trends

COVID-19 has undoubtedly thrown up numerous challenges as well as opportunities for pharmacovigilance service providers. Various companies are developing innovative platforms to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in December 2020, ArisGlobal and EVERSANA declared a strategic partnership to digitally transform end-to-end pharmacovigilance services globally.

The community involved in a PV procedure has been quick to respond to the pandemic. Some companies are using big data analytics against COVID-19. Thus, this refers to the in-depth analysis of data from multiple sources. In April 2020, Saama Technologies offered its Life Science Analytics Cloud technology platform to support the consortium creation. The purpose is to fetch data from both current and future studies to slash the time required to discover a treatment by as much as 50%. Life Science Analytics Cloud is an artificial intelligence-powered platform. This represents the scope for future developments in this market.

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) report on pharmaceutical consumption, chronic disease medications accounted for the larger proportion of the total volume of drug consumption in non-hospital setups. Hence, there has been a significant rise in the number of medicines made available to healthcare consumers. The rising demand for drugs has significantly heightened the need for the development of novel therapeutics via extensive clinical trials, which is expected to serve this market with lucrative opportunities.

Moreover, leading pharma companies in developed countries are focusing on outsourcing PV services to reduce costs and minimize operational expenses. This is anticipated to serve as an opportunity for contact research organizations in developing regions to gain more revenue share. Manufacturers are now focusing on remodeling their product development processes in an attempt to cater to patient needs across the globe. These factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for pharmacovigilance services during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the market are undertaking strategic initiatives, such as collaborations with the PV service providers, to gain access to medical information and to manage PV workflows. For instance, In October 2021, The Whiteboard, an academy for training specialists in the clinical trials and drug development field, proclaimed a partnership with Oviya MedSafe, a worldwide drug safety service, and pharmacovigilance consulting corporation.

Similarly, in September 2019, Accenture collaborated with Bayer to implement the company's INTIENT Clinical platform to simplify and speed its drug development processes, thereby widening its business. The company collaborated with BioCelebrate in the past to develop a platform for aggregating and analyzing clinical information for improved drug developing efficiency, thus enhancing its R&D capabilities. Such initiatives help companies maintain their position and thereby support market growth.

Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmacovigilance market on the basis of the product life cycle, service provider, type, process flow, therapeutic area, end-use, and region:

Pharmacovigilance Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

In-house

Contract Outsourcing

Pharmacovigilance Product Life Cycle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Pharmacovigilance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

Pharmacovigilance Process Flow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Case Data Management

Case Logging



Case Data Analysis



Medical Reviewing & Reporting

Signal Detection

Adverse Event Logging



Adverse Event Analysis



Adverse Event Review & Reporting

Risk Management System

Risk Evaluation System



Risk Mitigation System

Pharmacovigilance Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Respiratory Systems

Others

Pharmacovigilance End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

Pharmacovigilance Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Pharmacovigilance Market

Accenture

Linical Accelovance

Cognizant

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

IBM Corporation

ArisGlobal

ICON plc.

Capgemini

ITClinical

FMD K&L

IQVIA

TAKE Solutions Ltd.

PAREXEL International Corporation

BioClinica Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

United BioSource Corporation

