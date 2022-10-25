Pharmactive Unveils its Novel Damiana Extract For Him and Her

Pharmactive's high value damiana extract scientifically backed to boost sexual appetite and function

MADRID, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraceutical experts Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U., launches Liboost®, a novel botanical extract of Damiana (Turnera diffusa), as the first formulation to help enhance sexual function in both men and women. Its -sexual performance boosting capabilities have been confirmed in a consumer study conducted by the company yielding impressive results. An in vitro study also supports damiana's ability to modulate the activity of aromatase, an enzyme important in human sexual function.

Sexual performance represents a struggle for a great number of people around the world. It is estimated that around 43% of women and 15% of men worldwide suffer from decreased sexual function associated with ageing and occasional stress.

According to traditional evidence, and damiana's earliest recorded use, the botanical was used centuries ago as an aphrodisiac by the Mayans and Aztecs. It was revered as a natural tonic that also was believed to boost overall well-being. More recently it has been endorsed as a tonic to help the central nervous system, and for supporting general hormone balance. Following an extensive hiatus in the literature, the ancient remedy was rediscovered in 1960's by ethnobotanists and entered popular culture during the sexual revolution where it was positioned as a natural enhancement agent for both the sexes.

"In recent years, interest in the use of natural supplements for supporting healthy sexual activity has intensified," reports Jean Marie Raymond, CEO at Pharmactive. The company, applying strict scientific investigation, was able to determine the possible biochemical support for the traditional treatment.

THE SCIENCE

"In an in vitro study we conducted, we characterized three mechanisms of action that lie behind damiana's abilities to boost sexual health," explains Daniel González-Hedström, Senior Scientific Researcher for Pharmactive. "Luteolin-7-o-glucoside increases nitric oxide (NO) release in the endothelial tissues of the male reproductive system, inducing vasodilatation via several molecular pathways. In females, NO release relaxes smooth muscle favouring normal sexual activity."

"Liboost also inhibits an enzyme key to the degradation of cGMP (PDE-5), which also serves to induce smooth muscle relaxation. The naturally occurring apigenin-7-O-glucoside and acacetin content increase testosterone levels due to its anti-aromatase activity. These mechanisms have been shown to promote a healthy sexual appetite and boost performance," asserts González-Hedström.

"Our genuine damiana extract is 100% traceable," adds Raymond. "This is important, as damiana extracts are among the most adulterated botanical products and typically are enriched with other extracts or chemicals. The sexual health market is saturated with supplements that have no scientific evidence defining biological activity, breakdown of the key bioactives, or proof of efficacy to back them. This presents a problematic gap in this sector."

Pharmactive sources its damiana raw material from Mexico, where it traditionally grows and is manufactured in its highly controlled GMP certified plant in Madrid. Liboost is composed 100% damiana leaves extract and is multi-standardized to a pool of flavonoids encompassing luteonlin 7-o- and apigenin 7-o- glucosides and acacetin, the biomolecules responsible for the sexual appetite boosting properties. Its Bioactive compounds are analysed by High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) to ensures the extract's homogeneity and purity.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

Pharmactive assessed Liboost's effect upon 60 male and female participants between the ages of 25 and 60. They recorded remarkable results after just 4 weeks of use. While 40% of the men reported better erectile function and sexual satisfaction, an astounding 92% of women reported improvements in sexual appetite and function. Moreover, 83% of participants from both sexes said they would buy Liboost, and 85% of them would recommend Liboost to their friends or family.

Liboost requires a low daily dosage of only 300 mg/day. It is non-GMO, non-irradiated, and comes with doping-free certification as well as Halal and Kosher certifications. The ingredient is water-soluble and suitable for a complete range of formats, including hard capsules, soft gels, syrups, and functional food matrices.

About Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U., is a privately-owned company that develops, and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by scientific evidence. The company was founded by a group of entrepreneurs led by Jean-Marie Raymond, who developed a breakthrough concept for the traditional Mediterranean plant of saffron. With high standards and dedicated R&D investment, Pharmactive was the first company to introduce saffron extract for mood improvement. Pharmactive partners internationally with universities and research organizations to boost its R&D capabilities and generate new opportunities for its customers.

