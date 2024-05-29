Pharmacy Automation Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 3.10 billion from 2024-2028, High prevalence of CVD to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmacy automation systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.10 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product Type (Automated medication dispensing system, Automated storage and retrieval system, Automated packaging and labeling system, and Others), End-user (Retail pharmacy, Hospital pharmacy, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., ARxIUM Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Innovation Associates, McKesson Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Omnicell Inc., Optel Group, Oracle Corp., Pearson Medical Technologies LLC, Russell Finex Ltd., Rxsafe LLC, Scientific Industries Inc., ScriptPro LLC, Swisslog Healthcare AG, Synapxe Pte Ltd., Yuyama USA Inc., and Accu Chart Plus Health Care Systems

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Pharmacy automation systems have been transformed by AI and predictive analytics, enhancing medication management processes. AI identifies potential errors and discrepancies, improving patient safety and operational efficiency. Predictive analytics forecasts medication demand, optimizes inventory levels, and streamlines supply chain management.

AI-driven robotic dispensing systems automate prescription fulfillment, reducing errors and enhancing workflow efficiency. Pharmacists benefit from real-time insights and decision support, enabling proactive patient engagement and optimized treatment outcomes. These advancements are driving the growth of the pharmacy automation systems market.

Pharmacy Automation Systems have gained significant traction in the healthcare industry. These systems streamline pharmacy operations, from prescription filling to inventory management. The use of technology, such as barcoding and robotics, enhances efficiency and reduces errors. Dispensing systems ensure accurate dosages and proper labeling. Telepharmacy allows remote prescription processing and consultation services. Medication management systems help track patient medication histories and interactions.

Centralized systems enable real-time monitoring and reporting. Automated systems also offer benefits like increased patient safety, improved workflow, and cost savings. The future of pharmacy automation lies in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, which will further optimize pharmacy operations.

Market Challenges

Pharmacy automation systems offer numerous benefits such as optimized medication management, enhanced patient safety, and improved operational efficiency. However, the high cost of acquiring and implementing these systems remains a significant challenge. The expense includes hardware like dispensing robots and packaging equipment, software, staff training, maintenance, and technical support.

This financial barrier particularly affects smaller healthcare providers and those in developing regions. The overall cost can range from USD15,000 to USD30,000 for new installations and up to USD10,000 to USD30,000 for software replacements. These costs hinder market growth, especially for healthcare facilities with limited budgets.

to for new installations and up to to for software replacements. These costs hinder market growth, especially for healthcare facilities with limited budgets. Pharmacy Automation Systems (PAS) have gained significant attention in the healthcare industry due to their ability to streamline operations and improve efficiency. However, implementing these systems comes with challenges. Dispensing errors, system compatibility, and cost are major concerns. Integration with existing systems and training staff to use new technology can also be challenging.

Additionally, ensuring data security and privacy is crucial in the implementation of PAS. Robotic dispensing and barcoding technologies are key components of these systems, but their implementation requires careful planning and execution. Overall, the benefits of PAS outweigh the challenges, making them an essential investment for modern pharmacies.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download Free sample report in minutes

Segment Overview

Product Type 1.1 Automated medication dispensing system

1.2 Automated storage and retrieval system

1.3 Automated packaging and labeling system

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Retail pharmacy

2.2 Hospital pharmacy

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Automated medication dispensing system- The automated medication dispensing segment in the pharmacy automation systems market is essential, improving medication management and distribution processes. Companies like Omnicell and Swisslog offer advanced systems using robotics and software for medication storage, dispensing, and tracking.

These systems optimize medication distribution, ensure precise dosing, and minimize errors, integrating with existing software. The market's growth is driven by patient safety focus, efficiency demands, and technology adoption. Automated systems, such as Omnicell's, reduce medication errors and enhance workflow efficiency, ultimately improving patient care.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Pharmacy Automation Systems market encompasses a range of advanced technologies designed to streamline medication management and dispensing processes in healthcare facilities. These systems include Robotic Dispensing Systems, Barcode Medication Administration, Automated Compounding Systems, Medication Adherence Packaging, Workflow Management Systems, and Medication Dispensing Robots. Smart Pharmacy Systems and Automated Drug Management are also integral components of this market, offering enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and safety in pharmacy operations.

Market Research Overview

Pharmacy Automation Systems (PAS) refer to technological solutions that streamline and optimize pharmacy operations. These systems enable efficient medication management, reduce errors, and enhance patient safety. Key features include automated dispensing systems, inventory management, barcode scanning, and electronic prescription processing. PAS also facilitate real-time monitoring of stock levels, improve workflow, and offer reporting and analytics capabilities.

The global market for Pharmacy Automation Systems is growing steadily due to increasing healthcare demands, rising adoption of technology in healthcare, and the need for cost savings and operational efficiency. The market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and geography. The future outlook is promising, with advancements in AI, IoT, and robotics set to revolutionize pharmacy automation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product Type

Automated Medication Dispensing System



Automated Storage And Retrieval System



Automated Packaging And Labeling System



Others

End-user

Retail Pharmacy



Hospital Pharmacy



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio