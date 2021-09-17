Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Announces 2021 Excellence Awards Winners

Winning organizations address the challenges of drug cost management, quality improvement and care management strategies Tweet this

The categories and winners are as follows:

Cost Containment – Prime Therapeutics

"Thank you PBMI® for recognizing Prime Therapeutics and this program we have been working on for quite a long time; this program is five years in the making and what we did is we embedded a couple of really talented pharmacists and a couple of our Blue plans to oversee the safe, cost-effective use of specialty drug therapies." – David Eckwright, Prime Therapeutics

Care Management – WellDyne

"Living with a complex chronic condition is very challenging, and at WellDyne we recognize that a one size fits all approach in specialty care is no longer valid. In its place, an innovative clinical care model focused on patient engagement makes a difference for optimal health." – Dave Skomo, WellDyne

Quality Improvement – MedImpact

"On behalf of our organization, I would like to thank PBMI® for our Excellence in Quality Award. We're very excited to be recognized for this program, it's truly a form of personalized medicine. We personalize the drug utilization management for members based on their unique genetic makeup." – Kristin Dolphy, MedImpact

The winning member organizations are being recognized for developing best-in-class strategies to address the challenges of drug cost management, quality improvement, and care management strategies. All submissions were reviewed and scored by the PBMI® Excellence Award evaluation panel, then further ranked based on their contribution to improving outcomes and/or processes.

The three-day program included a keynote address from Dr. Scott Gottlieb, talks by several distinguished speakers, Continuing Education credit for attendees, exhibit booths and the PBMI® Excellence Awards reception luncheon.

Winners were celebrated at the 2021 Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Annual National Conference on September 13-15 at the JW Marriott in Orlando, Florida.

For more information on the 2021 Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Annual National Conference, click here.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® thanks its Excellence Awards program sponsors.

About Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI®)

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI®) is the nation's leading provider of education and research that informs, advises and influences the industry on drug cost management. PMBI® insights enable evidence-based, actionable decision making in a complex and evolving pharmaceuticals marketplace. PBMI® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute