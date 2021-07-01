Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Partners With Medstro® to Launch the PBMI Innovation Challenge

Chosen by a panel of distinguished judges, finalists will be selected based on practicality, impact and relevance. Tweet this

"We are eager to launch this program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® and Medstro®. "The PBMI Innovation Challenge offers an excellent opportunity for patients, clinicians, and pharmacy benefit managers to showcase their abilities and collaborate to optimize health care delivery and patient care; we look forward to working together to improve health management solutions."

The challenge is open to individuals who are 18 years of age and older as of the date of entry. Chosen by a panel of distinguished judges, with final input from the PBMI Innovation Committee, finalists will be selected based on practicality, impact and relevance. To view the official rules, click here.

The judging will take place on September 14, 2021, at the PBMI® Annual National Conference in Orlando, Florida. Finalists will present their ideas before a panel of judges. The winner will be featured in a subsequent issue of Managed Healthcare Executive®, acknowledged at this year's winner's reception and receive a full-year integrated marketing program valued at over $100,000.

"The Medstro® team is excited to partner with PBMI to host this exciting contest," said Dave Heckard, executive vice president of Healthcare Research & Analytics and business director of Medstro, LLC. "This challenge provides companies with a platform where participants, judges and site visitors can interact, provide feedback and vote on the submissions."

For more information and to submit your idea, click here.

About Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI)

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI) is the nation's leading provider of research and education about drug cost management to the pharmacy benefit community. PBMI insights enable evidence-based, actionable decision-making in a complex and evolving pharmaceuticals marketplace.

About Medstro®

Medstro ®, part of Truth Serum NTWK ™, is a leading "Software as a Service" platform for medicine and health care. Leveraging the power of community to improve health care, Medstro® serves as an unrivaled resource in three distinct markets: online communities, online challenges and social content delivery. With a robust feature set and highly customizable software, the platform is tailored specifically to clinical and scientific communities.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Media Contact

Alexandra Ventura, 609-716-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute