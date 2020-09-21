Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) Selects STACK as Membership and Education Management Software Platform

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) and STACK today announce the availability of a new membership and educational platform for PBMI members. This dynamic web-based platform will empower PBMI members to take full advantage of their benefits through both scheduling and tracking of educational programs and improved membership directory capabilities.

As the leading provider of research and education for the pharmacy benefit market, PBMI informs, advises, and influences the industry on drug cost management. PBMI provides a forum for purchasers to exchange ideas and drive marketplace changes that improve pharmacy benefits and control costs. The company offers a wide range of services, including research, continuing education and web resources to help all critical stakeholders work better together to optimize the overall value of drug benefit programs.

"PBMI is a trusted leader in the marketplace when it comes to education," said Brian Haug, acting Executive Director of PBMI. "The ability to align and enhance benefits to our members with STACK afforded us the opportunity to strengthen that position by consolidating all of our existing infrastructure into one location – which made this move a critical one for both our internal operations, as well the member experience."

STACK, the industry's only pharmacy information management platform, has adapted its patent-pending asset management framework into a web-based model - perfect for the nationwide scope of an organization like PBMI. This web framework also affords existing STACK customers in the pharmacy compliance management realm to benefit from an integrated web platform to manage all areas "outside of the dispense."

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to be trusted by an organization as reputable as PBMI to enhance and improve their operations and empower them to continue their growth," said Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP, Co-Founder & CEO of STACK. "Their insightful approach toward their members excites us for the ongoing possibilities of our relationship."

Utilizing a single-sign-on approach, PBMI members will be able to manage the educational assets at their fingertips with other areas of their professional lives in a simple to use way – including the same compliance management benefits that are available in the curated STACK for Pharmacy product, which is also available at a discount to PBMI members through this partnership.

With the growth into additional target markets, STACK is launching a new web presence – http://managewithstack.com – to further showcase how STACK is positioned to align all areas of ongoing professional maintenance into one location.

About PBMI

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) is the nation's leading provider of research and education that informs, advises and influences the industry on drug cost management. For more information about PBMI, visit https://www.pbmi.com/

About STACK

STACK is the industry's only Pharmacy Information Management Platform, designed to align ongoing management of critical components of your professional life. Whether compliance with third-party requirements (like accreditation or licensure), or aligning organizational membership benefits, the intuitive framework ensures that no deadlines are missed, and nothing is lost in a sea of multiple passwords. For more information about STACK, visit http://managewithstack.com

