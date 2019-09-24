Pharmacy Leaders Attend Parata's Adherence Packaging Workshop

"As the presenter, I loved the energy brought around the table," said Walberg. "Focusing on our customers is everyone's goal. Working together, we can accomplish just that through a list of best practices - what works and what does not. What a great opportunity!"

Responding to the market's needs, Parata facilitated the first in a series of workshops on August 21 and 22, at their headquarters in Durham, North Carolina. Each session, led by Bretton Walberg, focused on ways independent pharmacies can use adherence packing to improve medication compliance. The intimate setting provided ample time for attendees to engage in discussion and share ideas on everything from marketing tools to technical tips.

"I loved the workshop and was delighted to attend," said Alice Dillard of ACE Triangle Pharmacy. "Meeting Independent Pharmacists who are positive and willing to share their stories was phenomenal. All of us can take away something to make our practices better and serve our communities in similar ways."

Parata offers a variety of adherence packaging solutions, and attendees ranged from brand new packaging automation owners to veteran pouch packagers.

"I'm completely sold on Parata wanting me to succeed - very impressed with the whole experience," said Melvin Anderson of Medicap Pharmacy. "No doubt I chose the right company to work with."

"Medication nonadherence costs the healthcare industry billions of dollars each year in avoidable medical costs and readmissions," said Mark Longley, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Parata. "We know pharmacies are looking for ways to alleviate these costs and improve the care of their patients. Offering a space for pharmacy owners to share and learn from each other is one of the many ways we can support our partners in pharmacy."

TCGRx and Parata have combined to create the new industry leader focused on providing pharmacy technology solutions that reduce costs, improve health outcomes, and enhance the patient experience. Joined in 2018 as Parata Systems, the company offers the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with pouch and blister medication adherence packaging, high-speed automated robotic dispensing technologies, and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how we're better together at parata.com and tcgrx.com.

