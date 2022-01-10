Pharmacy Market Size Worth $1,422.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 4.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmacy market size is expected to reach USD 1,422.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid growth in the ePharmacy market is a major parameter driving the market. Drastic growth in the online purchases of medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic along with increasing adoption of digital technologies is supporting the adoption of ePharmacies. In addition, major eCommerce companies are entering the ePharmacy industry, thereby supporting market growth potential.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Prescription product type emerged as the leading application segment in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 82%

The retail pharmacy segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021

Among all the regions, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Major pharmacy chains are adopting various initiatives and awareness programs to increase market share

For instance, in November 2021 , Walgreens announced that it will be offering Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine boosters in all its stores to individuals above 18 years of age

In November 2021 , Hy-Vee Pharmacies announced the availability of COVID-19 boosters for all individuals aged above 18 years

Pharmacies are offering various services, such as blood pressure measurement, emergency contraception, glucose measurement, weight measurement, vaccination, cholesterol measurement, asthma management, hypertension management, and medicinal use review. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the market

Read 150 page market research report, "Pharmacy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Prescription, OTC), By Pharmacy Type (Retail, ePharmacy), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028", by Grand View Research

For instance, in November 2020, Amazon launched an online pharmacy known as Amazon Pharmacy for selling prescription drugs in the U.S. Pharmacies are adopting different automation systems and robots for automated packaging, labeling, filling and dispensing to improve pharmacy efficiency and reduce prescription filling time. For instance, in January 2021, Walgreens Boots Alliance, announced a major investment in iA, an automation provider for hospital, retail, mail order, and federal healthcare pharmacies. Moreover, pharmacies are offering customized support and personalized services using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and mobile applications.

Many pharmacies have started introducing clinical programs for improving adherence to medications and enhancing health outcomes. In addition, they are increasing patient engagement with subscription and loyalty programs. Pharmacies are offering prescription refills over the internet through websites, mobile applications, and automated telephonic systems. Increasing adoption of automation technologies and digitalization initiatives by key players are driving the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmacy market on the basis of product type, pharmacy type, and region:

Pharmacy Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Prescription



OTC

Pharmacy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospital Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy



Chain





Independent





Others



ePharmacy



Others

Pharmacy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Pharmacy Market

CVS Health

Boots Walgreens

Cigna

Walmart

Kroger

Rite Aid Corp.

Lloyd Pharmacy

Well Pharmacy

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Matsumoto Kiyoshi

