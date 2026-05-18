Pharmacy Profiles, LLC Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

Demonstrates Commitment to Security and Confidentiality

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Profiles, LLC, a leading provider of credential aggregation, maintenance, and verification services for pharmacists and related professionals, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit, reinforcing the organization's commitment to data security and confidentiality.

The independent audit, conducted by Linford & Company LLP, evaluated Pharmacy Profiles' controls over the review period from September 16, 2025 through March 15, 2026.

The report confirmed that Pharmacy Profiles' systems and controls were suitably designed and operated effectively to meet the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for security and confidentiality.

"This achievement underscores our continued commitment to protecting the integrity, security, and confidentiality of the data entrusted to us," said Mark Pilkington, Executive Director of Pharmacy Profiles, LLC. "Our clients depend on us to safeguard highly sensitive credentialing information, and this independent validation affirms the strength of our controls and processes."

A SOC 2 Type II audit is recognized as a rigorous standard for validating a service organization's operational and security controls over time. The report evaluates both the design and operating effectiveness of controls across a defined period, providing assurance to clients and stakeholders.

The audit examined key areas including secure credentialing processes, logical access controls, risk management, monitoring activities, data confidentiality safeguards, and change management procedures.

The auditor's opinion concluded that Pharmacy Profiles' controls operated effectively throughout the review period to provide reasonable assurance that the organization met its service commitments and system requirements.

Pharmacy Profiles' platform enables pharmacists to create and maintain validated professional profiles, including licensure, certifications, and employment history, while ensuring data integrity through secure verification processes.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates that Pharmacy Profiles has implemented robust safeguards aligned with industry best practices," Pilkington added. "We remain committed to continuous improvement and maintaining the highest standards of trust."

About Pharmacy Profiles, LLC

Pharmacy Profiles, LLC is a credentialing and profile management platform serving pharmacists, employers, and healthcare organizations. The company provides secure, validated aggregation and verification of professional credentials to support workforce mobility and compliance.

SOURCE Pharmacy Profiles