Pharmacy Quality Solutions and COREreadiness Team Up to Train Pharmacists on EQuIPP™ and Quality Improvement

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS), the leading technology provider of performance management services, announced today it has teamed up with COREreadiness, a leader in educational training for students and professionals entering the healthcare market, to provide new courses on the EQuIPP™ information management platform and on pharmacy quality improvement concepts. Course training for pharmacists and their staffs involves watching EQuIPP™ Educational Library videos and testing their understanding of the platform and the importance of quality improvement in patient care.

Five courses are currently available in the PQS eLearning Center to all registered COREreadiness users and can be accessed via the PQS website's Learning Connection page. Educational Modules include "EQuIPP™ Features," "Introduction to EQuIPP™," "Performance Measure Overview," "Performance Measure Spotlight," and "Quality and Healthcare."

"It's been a pleasure working with COREreadiness to craft unique courses that dive into the inner workings of EQuIPP™ and teach the value of pharmacy quality," says PQS Vice President of Client Relations and Services Todd Sega, PharmD.

"By synching the EQuIPP™ Educational Videos with the COREreadiness eLearning platform, we were able to create a dynamic program for pharmacies interested in getting the most out of EQuIPP™," says COREreadiness Director of Education and Clinical Programs Shannon Staton, Pharm.D., MBA, RPh.

PQS Chief Executive Officer Jeff Newell, RPh added, "Education is a continual process for pharmacists and their pharmacy teams, and we are happy that COREreadiness allows us at PQS to reach a wider audience and train them on how to improve pharmacy quality."

Related Links:

PQS Learning Connection: https://www.pharmacyquality.com/learningconnection

PQS eLearning Center: https://corereadiness.com/learning-center/library/P11406913

About COREreadiness

COREreadiness was founded through a partnership between CORE Higher Education Group and RXinsider. Feedback from the collective client base of these sister companies, combined with a deep knowledge and extensive experience in pharmacy, served to identify education and training needs for students and professionals entering the healthcare market. Our historic relationships and the resulting trust built over the past 20 years has enabled us to bring together schools, pharmacies, clinical settings, and businesses to develop educational content focused on helping prepare students and professionals for their professions. COREreadiness is currently a shared division between CORE Higher Education Group and RXinsider.

About Pharmacy Quality Solutions, Inc.

Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS), is the leading provider of performance management services representing nearly 80% of Medicare Advantage payers and 95% of community pharmacies. PQS delivers the quality insights and guidance necessary to support its customers' efforts to optimize the quality of medication management and use for their Medicare, Medicaid and commercial populations. PQS connects medication use stakeholders to actionable, quality information in a consistent and reliable fashion, allowing them to move more quickly from measurement to improvement. Its industry-leading platform, EQuIPP™, provides dependable measurement and reporting on key medication use quality measures, including addressing medication adherence, gaps in care, and patient safety. PQS provides measurement insights that are timely, actionable, and simply understood. For more information, please visit www.pharmacyquality.com.

For further information contact David Simoneaux at 919.864.9756 ext. 312 or dsimoneaux@pharmacyquality.com.

Related Images

pharmacy-quality-solutions.jpg

Pharmacy Quality Solutions

PQS logo

Related Links

PQS Learning Connection

EQuIPP™

SOURCE Pharmacy Quality Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pharmacyquality.com

