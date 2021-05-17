Pharmacy Quality Solutions Welcomes Todd Sega as New Chief Executive Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS), a leading technology provider of pharmacy performance management services, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Todd Sega as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 15, 2021. He will take over leadership of the Company from former CEO, Jeff Newell, who retired this month.

Sega has been with the Company since 2014 and most recently has served as SVP of Development and Strategy. Prior to PQS, Sega held roles with the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy and Walmart pharmacy. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D.) from Ohio Northern University.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to select Dr. Sega as our next CEO," said Tom Menighan, Board Chairperson. "Todd has deep expertise in quality measurement and an immense knowledge of our business. He is a respected leader who delivers strong results with his passion for expanding pharmacy's role in improving patient outcomes. We look forward to working with Todd as our next CEO."

A pharmacist himself, Sega has focused his career to broaden the pharmacist-patient relationship and the pharmacist's ability to support positive health outcomes. As SVP of Development and Strategy and former VP of Client Services, Sega played an integral role in the creation of value-based reimbursement opportunities for pharmacies. He led the expansion of hosted measures on the EQuIPP® platform to include NCQA and outcomes-based measures, in addition to PQA-developed measures.

"I am incredibly proud of Todd's leadership in directing the company's strategy and accomplishments," said Jeff Newell. "Todd is the right person to lead PQS' future vision given his proven ability to create solutions that produce results, and frankly, his deep commitment to our customers and people. I can look forward to retirement knowing that I am leaving the company in Todd's leadership."

"I am honored to be appointed CEO of PQS and I want to thank Jeff and the Board for their confidence and support," says Sega. "I look forward to continuing to work with the outstanding senior management team and Board. PQS has incredibly talented people with a collective drive to improve healthcare through measurement. I know that together, we will create new growth opportunities for the Company by continuing to listen and partner with our customers and maintain PQS as one of the best places to work for our people."

About Pharmacy Quality Solutions, Inc.

Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS) is a healthcare quality improvement company, connecting healthcare payers and providers who value measurement as the pathway to better patient outcomes. Partners of PQS represent nearly 90% of all Medicare Part D lives and 95% of community pharmacies. PQS delivers the quality insights and guidance necessary to support their customers' efforts to optimize the quality of medication management and use for their Medicare, Medicaid and commercial populations. PQS' industry-leading platform, EQuIPP®, provides dependable measurement and reporting on key medication use quality measures and value-based reimbursement programs focused on medication adherence, treatment outcomes and patient safety. For more information, please visit www.pharmacyquality.com.

For further information contact David Simoneaux at 919.767.9544 or [email protected].

