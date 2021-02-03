Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) Awards Funding To Advance Technician Roles and Careers

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ISHP) and the Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) have received grants from the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB), the leading credentialing organization for pharmacy technicians, to support technician training and encourage technicians to practice in advanced roles.

"PTCB is pleased to support these valuable state level initiatives to promote technician careers and technician involvement in public policy," said PTCB Director of Professional Affairs Ryan Burke, PharmD. "State associations are key participants and stakeholders in PTCB's mission to advance medication safety."

PTCB's grant to ISHP, an academy of the Indiana Pharmacists Association, will fund training in advanced technician roles and provide resources for health-systems to develop technician career paths. ISHP's project includes initiatives in virtual education, interactive cleanroom experiences, leadership training, and career skills development. Educational offerings will encourage technician involvement in professional organizations and career advancement committees. The funds will support tools for pharmacy leaders to plan, build, and grow technician career ladders to best support pharmacy services.

"Pharmacy technicians must have opportunities to advance within their roles," said Indiana Pharmacists Association Executive Vice President Darren Covingtion. "These include seeking specialization in a variety of areas, such as compounding, sterile products admixture, oncology, intravenous medications, and nuclear pharmacy, as well as leadership or instruction."

In Iowa, PTCB's grant will fund consensus building among pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, student pharmacists, key stakeholders, and the public in pursuit of the goal to remove laws and regulations that restrict the ability of pharmacists to delegate functions to technicians, including vaccine administration. The IPA and Iowa Board of Pharmacy formed a joint task force in 2020 charged with modernizing the Iowa Pharmacy Practice Act to ensure Iowa's pharmacies can thrive. This project aims to identify the essential components of an updated practice act, solicit feedback. garner consensus, and assist in drafting revisions.

"Advancing the role of the technician is an essential component of updating the Iowa Pharmacy Practice Act," said Iowa Pharmacy Association Executive Vice President and CEO Kate Gainer, PharmD. "PTCB's grant will help fund the essential process of consensus building across the pharmacy community to modernize language governing the profession."

The grants, totaling $15,000, are awarded by PTCB's Partnership Funds Program. A panel of expert volunteers chose the recipients based on project impact on advancing medication safety and technician roles.

