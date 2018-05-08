Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) Launches Online Career Center for Job Seekers and Employers

"PTCB is pleased to serve in this new capacity as a career hub for pharmacy technicians. We know pharmacy technician employers need to be able to efficiently find and attract top talent," said William Schimmel, PTCB Executive Director and CEO. "PTCB is excited to help enable smooth career transitions for Certified Pharmacy Technicians seeking new opportunities. Given that PTCB Certification is accepted in all 50 states, PTCB CPhTs are in a strong position to seek employment wherever they choose. The PTCB Career Center is a user-friendly resource for employers seeking the best pharmacy technician employees."

Benefits for Employers: The PTCB Career Center gives pharmacy technician employers the ability to identify and reach qualified candidates. Employers can post jobs online, search for candidates based on specific job criteria, create an online resume agent to email qualified candidates daily, and benefit from online reporting that provides job activity statistics. Pricing starts at $299 for a 30-day placement and includes multiple pricing options with discounts for employers and educators who join the PTCB Advocate Employer or Advocate Educator Programs. By purchasing a PTCB job posting package, an employer's job postings will be placed on all sites within the National Healthcare Career Network.

Unmatched exposure for job listings – PTCB Certified Pharmacy Technicians comprise the largest audience of Certified Pharmacy Technicians.

Easy online job management – Employers can enter job descriptions, check the status of postings, renew or discontinue postings, and make payments online.

Resume searching access – With a paid job listing, employers can search the resume database and use an automatic notification system to receive email notifications when new resumes match their criteria.

Company awareness – Along with each job posting, employers can include information about their individual company and a link to their website.

Benefits for Certified Pharmacy Technicians: For job seekers, the PTCB Career Center is a free service that provides access to pharmacy technician employers. In addition to posting their resumes, job seekers can browse and view available jobs based on their criteria and save those jobs for later review. Job seekers can also create a search agent to provide email notifications of jobs that match their criteria.

About the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB)

As the nation's leading certifying body for pharmacy technicians, PTCB has granted more than 640,000 certifications since its founding in 1995. PTCB was established by the American Pharmacists Association; American Society of Health-System Pharmacists; Illinois Council of Health-System Pharmacists; and Michigan Pharmacists Association; and joined in 2001 by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. PTCB services more than 280,000 active Certified Pharmacy Technicians nationwide. PTCB's mission is to advance medication safety by certifying technicians who are qualified to support pharmacists and patient care teams in all practice settings. ptcb.org

About Boxwood

PTCB developed its Career Center in partnership with Boxwood Technology, Inc., the leading provider of career center services for the association industry, and the only such provider endorsed by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). In addition to hosting full-featured online career centers, Boxwood also provides technical support, customer service, accounting, content management and ongoing product development. For more information about Boxwood's products and services, visit www.boxwoodtech.com or call 800-331-2177.

