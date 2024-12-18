Pharmacy Technology Innovators Celebrate Deployment and Integration for large Midwestern health system

Sonicu and Pharmacy Stars continue to expand their complementary solution approach to improving compounding pharmacy compliance

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the leading compounding pharmacy technology firms are pleased to announce the successful onboarding of a leading Midwestern healthcare Integrated Delivery Network with their compliance-focused software integration that saves pharmacies hundreds of hours a year.

The recent onboarding of a major healthcare system is the latest in a string of successful customer projects in which SoniCloud , the leading provider of temperature and environmental monitoring, and Compounding360 , the leading enterprise compliance solution for compounding pharmacies, integrated to help a multi-site regional healthcare system improve its compliance and asset protection programs.

The successful implementation is built on a foundation of customer-centric integrations.

Sonicu and Pharmacy Stars have adopted an API-agnostic approach to supporting hospital, infusion center and independent compounding pharmacies, delivering greater flexibility and interoperability between and within software systems leveraged by the clients, according to Pharmacy Stars CEO, Keith Streckenbach .

"We believe serving as the neutral Switzerland of quality management systems best serves our customers, making it easy for them to push and pull data to fit their needs when and where they require it," Streckenbach said.

"We recognize that every customer will have unique requirements, and we're developing our partner program and product around being nimble, open and responsive."

Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu , echoed Streckenbach's sentiment.

"We're always focused on helping our customers save time and eliminate errors by streamlining manual or redundant processes," said Mundell.

"Whether it's a large healthcare system or an independent compounding pharmacy, our integrated programs simplify compliance workflows and eliminate inefficiencies. Integrating our SoniCloud environmental monitoring platform with workflow software like Compounding360, creates value for our customers larger than the sum of its parts."

Sonicu helps scores of hospital-based pharmacies nationwide with its simple and affordable temperature and environmental monitoring system, which includes the ability to alert and deliver compliance reports on:

Ambient temperature and humidity

Air pressure differential

Temperature of refrigerators and freezers

Virtually any other condition via Sonicu's flexible program of hardware adapters

The Pharmacy Stars Compounding360 solution includes:

Instant retrieval of all Board of Pharmacy requested USP 795, 797 and 800 compounding compliance data

Retrieve quality reports—environmental data, competency assessments, CAPAs, Equipment lists, trending reports, and more

Jason Young, Chief Technology Officer, Sonicu, said both solutions are committed to driving further innovations that will continue to enhance the user experience.

"We know it's not just large health systems like our recent successful deployment but also independent compounders who rely upon SoniCloud and Compounding360 to improve their compliance readiness and we're focused on innovating to drive even greater performance for these diverse customers," Young said.

Customers applaud how the Compounding360 solution is keeping them ahead of regulatory challenges.

Christian Cox, PharmD, BCSCP Rush Pharmacy, Pharmacist In Charge, says he relies heavily upon the Compounding360 integrated with Sonicu to provide timed alerts to ensure compliance actions are taken ahead of the desired timeline.

