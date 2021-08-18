Pharmacy Times® and Parata Systems Announce the 2021 Next-Generation Pharmacist® Finalists

This awards program is designed to honor exceptional pharmacists, student pharmacists, technicians, and advocates. Tweet this

This peer-nominated awards program is designed to honor exceptional pharmacists, student pharmacists, technicians, and industry advocates across 10 specialized categories. A panel of renowned judges selected three finalists in each of the categories that are representative of the many roles within the pharmacy industry. The finalist's pharmacy practice settings range from large chain retailers to independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, military bases, health clinics, and educational institutions.

The 2021 Next-Generation Pharmacist® finalists are:

Civic Leader

Angela D. Adams , PharmD, MPH, Central Florida Pharmacy Council

, PharmD, MPH, Central Florida Pharmacy Council Cortney Mospan , PharmD, BCACP, BGCP, CPP, Wingate University Levine College of Health Sciences

, PharmD, BCACP, BGCP, CPP, Levine College of Health Sciences Matthew Pruitt , PharmD, Walgreens

Entrepreneur

Mayank A. Parikh , PharmD, Super Health Pharmacy

, PharmD, Super Health Pharmacy Casey Villhauer , PharmD, BCGP, Vaxi Taxi

, PharmD, BCGP, Vaxi Taxi Jason Wang , PharmD, Pevely Rx, Inc. DBA Medicine Shoppe

Future Pharmacist

Courtney Jurgens , PharmD, South College School of Pharmacy

, PharmD, School of Pharmacy Raneem Pallotta , BHS, Northeast Ohio Medical University

, BHS, Northeast Ohio Medical University Isabelle Tharp , Drake University

Health System Pharmacist

Shubha Bhat , PharmD, MS, BCACP, Cleveland Clinic

, PharmD, MS, BCACP, Cleveland Clinic Erica King , PharmD, West Tennessee Healthcare

, PharmD, West Tennessee Healthcare Kara Piechowski , PharmD, BCPS, BC-ADM, CTTS, WVU Medicine, Tobacco-Free Me

Lifetime Leadership

Hanna Ariel , PharmD, Licensed Immunizing Pharmacist, Touro College of Pharmacy, Queens College and CUNY Research Foundation

, PharmD, Licensed Immunizing Pharmacist, of Pharmacy, and CUNY Research Foundation John A. Pieper , PharmD, FCCP, FAPhA, FFIP, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

, PharmD, FCCP, FAPhA, FFIP, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in Michael J. Schuh , BS, PharmD, MBA, FAPhA, Mayo Clinic Florida

Patient Care Provider

Alicia B. Forinash , PharmD, FCCP, BCPS, BCACP, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

, PharmD, FCCP, BCPS, BCACP, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy Kristen Hartzell , PharmD, Hartzell's Pharmacy

, PharmD, Hartzell's Pharmacy Ed Hudon , RPh, The Medicine Shoppe – Boyertown

Rising Star

Cody Clifton , PharmD, CPESN USA / Duvall Family Drugs

, PharmD, CPESN / Duvall Family Drugs Captain Stephen J. Sullivan, Jr. , Pharm.D., United States Air Force, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson Element Chief, Inpatient Pharmacy

Pharm.D., United States Air Force, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson Element Chief, Inpatient Pharmacy Mary-Haston Vest , PharmD, MS, BCPS, UNC Health; UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacist

Mailien Dinh , PharmD, Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy at Children's National Medical Center

, PharmD, Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy at Children's National Medical Center Joshua Farrell , PharmD, AAHIVP, Walgreens

, PharmD, AAHIVP, Walgreens Chelsea Hustad , PharmD, CSP, Lumicera Health Services

Technician

Kerri L. Marzolf (Surritt) , CPhT, Ardon Health

, CPhT, Ardon Health Jenny Peña , L-CPhT, Banner Health

, L-CPhT, Banner Health Amber Suthers , CPhT, MSAH, Surgoinsville Pharmacy

Technology Innovator

Hugh Heldenbrand , PharmD, M.S., CPESN

, PharmD, M.S., CPESN Dan Kistner , PharmD, Vizient, Inc.

, PharmD, Vizient, Inc. David Medvedeff , PharmD, MBA, Aspen RxHealth

"Pharmacies are performing exponentially more services than ever before, showcasing an overwhelming display of innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership across what has become an immensely interdisciplinary practice," said Rob Kill, Parata CEO. "We are honored to celebrate our nation's top pharmacists, both current and future - and congratulate all of those nominated in 2021."

Winners will be selected from each of the categories and one finalist will be named the 2021 Next-Generation Pharmacist® at the 12th annual awards program. All selected finalists will be featured in the September issue of Pharmacy Times® and on https://www.nextgenpharmacist.com/.

Pharmacy Times® and Parata Systems thank the following program sponsors: BD, CeraVe, National Healthcareer Association, Pharmacy Development Services, NCPA, and Americorp Financial LLC.

