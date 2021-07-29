Pharmacy Times® Welcomes Two Organizations to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

The SAP Program fosters collaboration and open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients. Tweet this

The new partners are:

Pontchartrain Cancer Center , a community oncology center in southeast Louisiana that offers highly advanced treatments options, including multispecialty infusion and a Hot Lab for radiopharmaceuticals and industry-leading clinical trials.

, a community oncology center in southeast that offers highly advanced treatments options, including multispecialty infusion and a Hot Lab for radiopharmaceuticals and industry-leading clinical trials. Sarah Cannon , the Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare, offers integrated cancer services with convenient access to cutting-edge therapies for patients with cancer in communities across the United States and the United Kingdom . Sarah Cannon's cancer programs include individualized patient navigation provided by oncology-trained nurses, approximately 1,200 stem cell transplants performed annually throughout the Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Network, hundreds of clinical trials, and molecular profiling capabilities. Through such services, Sarah Cannon provides state-of-the-art cancer care close to home for hundreds of thousands of patients, a number unmatched by any single cancer center.

The Pharmacy Times® SAP Program brings together community and specialty pharmacies, health systems, cancer centers, colleges of pharmacy, and advocacy groups to foster collaboration and open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, Pharmacy Times® works with its partners to inform and educate pharmacists in its Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® journal.

For a full list of Pharmacy Times® SAP partners, click here.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times® is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health system, oncology, and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law, and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Pharmacy Times® Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE Pharmacy Times®

Related Links

https://www.pharmacytimes.com

