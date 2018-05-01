PharmacyBenefits.com Launches first Enterprise Real-Time Pharmacy Benefits Platform

As Real-Time Pharmacy Benefit solutions are starting to make headway in traditional Electronic Medical Record systems (EMR), the PharmacyBenefits.com platform provides custom RTPB solutions for health plans, pharmaceutical companies, health systems, employers, pharmacy benefit managers, hospitals, and even patients.

Not only does PharmacyBenefits.com provide clear and concise patient-specific benefit information from the PBMs, the platform also offers "Insurance versus Cash" solutions, custom mail order routing, medication alternatives benefits, white-label solutions for the enterprise, and custom workflow integrations for web and mobile.

The company feels Real-Time Pharmacy Benefits extends further than the EMR level, but across all points of care to help eliminate dispensing delays, prescription abandonment, and ultimately lower costs for patients and payors.

Features of PharmacyBenefits.com

All commercial and government payors

Check Insurance versus Cash solutions

Check generic & alternative medications

Integrated E1 solution & APIs

True flexibility; ability to create bundles & batches of medications

HL7, FHIR, & EMR Integration

ePrescribe & EPA

Utilization reporting & analytics

Mobile SDK

Enterprise White-Label solutions

Enterprise custom health plan and health systems solutions

Mail order routing solutions

Enterprise pharmaceutical solutions

White-Label employer solutions

Custom Specialty Pharmacy solutions

Direct-to-consumer solutions

Bar Code & QR code placement technologies

Add on modules such as Prescription Pad Builder and consumer applications

Custom integration and workflow solutions

About PharmacyBenefits.com

Pharmacy Benefits is an enterprise real-time pharmacy benefits technology company that strives on enhancing visibility to the patient's pharmacy benefit across all points of care. Through visibility to "real-time benefits," providers, health plans, health systems, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations can see specific benefit information for patients integrated directly into their e-prescribing or patient care workflow. Even before they prescribe a drug, providers and organizations can see the cost of the drug based on the patient's coverage, including the patient's remaining deductible, clinically appropriate branded alternatives or therapeutically equivalent generic medications specific to the patient's formulary coverage.

