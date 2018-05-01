PharmacyBenefits.com Launches first Enterprise Real-Time Pharmacy Benefits Platform

MIAMI, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmacyBenefits.com launches the first Enterprise Real-Time Pharmacy Benefits Platform (E-RTPB), a decision support solution that provides precise prescription benefit, transparent costs, co-pay, patient out of pocket expenses, and prior authorization information across all commercial and government payers.
As Real-Time Pharmacy Benefit solutions are starting to make headway in traditional Electronic Medical Record systems (EMR), the PharmacyBenefits.com platform provides custom RTPB solutions for health plans, pharmaceutical companies, health systems, employers, pharmacy benefit managers, hospitals, and even patients.
Not only does PharmacyBenefits.com provide clear and concise patient-specific benefit information from the PBMs, the platform also offers "Insurance versus Cash" solutions, custom mail order routing, medication alternatives benefits, white-label solutions for the enterprise, and custom workflow integrations for web and mobile.
The company feels Real-Time Pharmacy Benefits extends further than the EMR level, but across all points of care to help eliminate dispensing delays, prescription abandonment, and ultimately lower costs for patients and payors.
Features of PharmacyBenefits.com
- All commercial and government payors
- Check Insurance versus Cash solutions
- Check generic & alternative medications
- Integrated E1 solution & APIs
- True flexibility; ability to create bundles & batches of medications
- HL7, FHIR, & EMR Integration
- ePrescribe & EPA
- Utilization reporting & analytics
- Mobile SDK
- Enterprise White-Label solutions
- Enterprise custom health plan and health systems solutions
- Mail order routing solutions
- Enterprise pharmaceutical solutions
- White-Label employer solutions
- Custom Specialty Pharmacy solutions
- Direct-to-consumer solutions
- Bar Code & QR code placement technologies
- Add on modules such as Prescription Pad Builder and consumer applications
- Custom integration and workflow solutions
About PharmacyBenefits.com
Pharmacy Benefits is an enterprise real-time pharmacy benefits technology company that strives on enhancing visibility to the patient's pharmacy benefit across all points of care. Through visibility to "real-time benefits," providers, health plans, health systems, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations can see specific benefit information for patients integrated directly into their e-prescribing or patient care workflow. Even before they prescribe a drug, providers and organizations can see the cost of the drug based on the patient's coverage, including the patient's remaining deductible, clinically appropriate branded alternatives or therapeutically equivalent generic medications specific to the patient's formulary coverage.
Find more information about PharmacyBenefits.com at https://www.PharmacyBenefits.com.
Public Relations:
hello@pharmacybenefits.com
1800-208-2103
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacybenefitscom-launches-first-enterprise-real-time-pharmacy-benefits-platform-300638132.html
SOURCE PharmacyBenefits.com
Share this article