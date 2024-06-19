PharmaForce International: Benchmarking Report Captures Key U.S. Immunology Companies' Strategic Responses to the 2023 Biosimilar Approvals

READING, Pa., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) publishes a yearly competitive intelligence report benchmarking the commercial operations of leading Immunology sales and marketing organizations in the United States. The report focuses on key companies with products competing across Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, and Respiratory areas. The latest edition of this report was published in November 2023 and contains many noteworthy findings. Among these findings are the various strategic responses to the Immunology biosimilars that were launched in 2023.

Since the previous edition of the United States Immunology report, there were many new biosimilar approvals and launches, causing a highly competitive market in 2023. PFI observed and captured the various strategies adapted by companies promoting these approved biosimilars in response to the competitive pressure.

One strategy, in particular, included employing contract sales forces to promote the biosimilar products as a way to test the waters before making a long-term investment. On the other hand, some companies opted to not deploy a sales force for their biosimilars, and instead adopted a strategy of utilizing online pharmacies.

Allison Keylor, Director of the U.S. Syndicated Business Unit at PFI, states "These biosimilars do not have the assistance programs or managed care wins that branded products offer to withhold current and future patients on therapy. Companies promoting the newly approved Immunology biosimilars had to get creative with their selling strategies in 2023."

Many more competitive responses and strategies to the ever-changing market are captured within the 2023 United States Immunology benchmarking report. In addition to the United States, the Immunology benchmarking study has also been conducted in Europe. The EU5 report was published in December 2023. The 2024 updates for both the US and Europe Immunology reports are anticipated to be published in Q4 2024.

For more information on the report mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at [email protected] or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI), an SAI MedPartners LLC division, is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

SOURCE PharmaForce International