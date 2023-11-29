PharmaForce International: Leading Oncology Companies in Europe Make Key Changes to Commercial Affairs Personnel in 2023

News provided by

PharmaForce International

29 Nov, 2023, 10:45 ET

READING, Pa., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2023, PharmaForce International (PFI) published competitive intelligence reports that benchmark the commercial operations and marketing expenditures of leading Oncology organizations in the five major European countries. These reports capture many sales and marketing trends in the Oncology market across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Of the companies profiled in these reports, there were many noteworthy organizational changes that occurred in 2023. The increases in Medical and Market Access personnel, and the shift in positions and tasks of Sales Representatives, are key changes that were found across the five countries.

Since the prior Oncology study from 2022, there were overall increases in the total number of Oncology Medical personnel captured in these reports. Since last year's study, Italy had over a 5% increase, Spain and the United Kingdom each had over 10% increases, and France and Germany each had over 15% increases in the total number of Medical personnel dedicated to Oncology. Medical personnel includes roles such as Medical Science Liaisons, Specialists, and Advisors.

Overall increases in Oncology-focused Market Access personnel also occurred across four of the five countries. France, in particular, had over a 100% increase in Market Access personnel since the 2022 study.

While the Medical and Market access personnel experienced growth in the EU Oncology market, the Sales personnel did not. Each country saw either decreases or no major changes in the total number of Oncology Sales personnel. However, the reports found that the role of the traditional Sales Representative has started to shift, with tasks more aligned to a combination of consulting and sales functions.

Many more trends and key information for benchmarking the sales and marketing efforts of leading Oncology competitors in Europe can be found within the detailed PowerPoint reports. In addition to the five countries in Europe, an Oncology benchmarking study for the United States was published in May 2023.

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at [email protected] or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

SOURCE PharmaForce International

