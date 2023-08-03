PharmaForce International: Leading US Oncology Companies are Favoring Value Over Volume Strategies in 2023

News provided by

PharmaForce International

03 Aug, 2023, 12:07 ET

READING, Pa., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently published a report that benchmarks the commercial operations and marketing expenditures of leading Oncology organizations in the United States. The report covers several of the major 2023 sales and marketing trends. As selling strategies are ever-changing, the competitive Oncology market is constantly seeing new trends. A notable finding among these key trends is the move toward "value over volume" strategies.

In favor of value-based approaches, many Oncology companies profiled within the report have started to diverge from the traditional volume-based approaches. To accommodate value-centered sales methods, sales representatives are being encouraged to modify their selling strategies in recognition of the customers' change in interaction preferences post-COVID. Taking the healthcare professionals (HCPs) preferred methods into consideration, such as allowing for digital engagement to continue or allowing correspondence via text and email in a compliant way, creates valuable relationships instead of checking the box for metric purposes.

Dedicated Market Access and HEOR oncology teams also help enforce the value-based strategies by identifying barriers to treatment early and ushering in a smooth managed care experience. Market Access teams are being deployed earlier in drug development to ensure a smoother platform for launch. Meanwhile, companies are investing more into HEOR teams to demonstrate the value of innovative medicines.

Allison Keylor, Director of the United States Business Unit at PFI, states "One aspect from this edition of the Oncology study that stands out is many companies are finding the right balance to create real HCP penetration. Previously, volume of calls by deployed FTEs dictated volume of prescriptions. Currently, and moving forward, it is the value that is created by deployed personnel from sales to market access that focuses on patients and sustained partnerships with offices which drives prescribing. A concentration on quality interactions and a pivot from quantity."

In addition to the United States, Oncology benchmarking reports for the five major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), were recently published in June 2023.

For more information on the report mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at [email protected] or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

SOURCE PharmaForce International

Also from this source

PharmaForce International: Key US Immunology-Focused Organizations Expanded into the Respiratory Space in 2022

PharmaForce International: Key EU5 Immunology Companies Experienced an Increase in Medical Personnel in 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.