PharmaGiant.com Expands Access to Affordable Medications; Announces Upcoming Generic Semaglutide

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - As prescription drug costs climb in the United States, PharmaGiant.com, a premier prescription referral service, is proud to announce an expansion of its generic medication catalog. A key highlight is the upcoming availability of generic Semaglutide , expected to enter the Canadian market in 2026. This offers a low-cost alternative to expensive brand-name GLP-1 therapies.

PharmaGiant.com bridges the affordability gap by connecting U.S. patients with licensed Canadian pharmacies, where regulated pricing ensures accessibility. The introduction of generic Semaglutide marks a turning point for patients managing Type 2 diabetes and weight health, with expected savings of 60–70% compared to branded versions in the U.S. market.

Real Savings: Brand Name vs. Canadian Generics

U.S. patients often face massive price disparities for maintenance drugs. For example, Eliquis (Apixaban) can cost over $550 for a 30-day supply in the U.S., but PharmaGiant.com offers the generic equivalent starting at just $89. Other notable savings include:

Rosuvastatin 5mg (30 tablets): $30 at PharmaGiant vs. $136 U.S. retail.

Amlodipine 5mg (100 tablets): $58.95 at PharmaGiant vs. $117.14 U.S. retail.

Atorvastatin 10mg (90 tablets): $24 at PharmaGiant vs. $271 U.S. retail.

Metformin 500mg (100 tablets): $13.99 at PharmaGiant vs. $33 U.S. retail.

Sertraline 50mg (100 tablets): $59.99 at PharmaGiant vs. $119 U.S. retail.

Maximize Savings with 90-Day Bulk Orders

PharmaGiant.com encourages patients to utilize 90-day bulk ordering to ensure continuity of care while reducing per-unit costs and shipping expenses. All medications are shipped in temperature-controlled, medical-grade packaging to maintain product integrity.

Limited Time Offer for New Customers

"Our mission is to ensure no one has to choose between their health and financial stability," said a PharmaGiant.com spokesperson. "The arrival of generic Semaglutide reinforces our commitment to safe, affordable, and transparent healthcare options."

