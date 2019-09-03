Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. Announces the Formation of Independent Advisory Board

Company Welcomes Dr. Archer Baskerville, MD, FACC, FSCAI. and Dr. Wladyslaw Wojcik MD, FRCP. Cardiologists Providing Insight and Data in Adaptation of Cannabinoids for CBD Products Used for Treatment of Individuals

CARSON CITY, NV, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., (OTC: PHBI), is pleased to announce the formation of its independent advisory board and welcomes Dr. Archer Baskerville from Virginia, United States, and Dr. Wladyslaw Wojcik from Saskatchewan, Canada to serve as advisory board members and advising the Company on developments in the medical industry regarding the adaptation of cannabinoid use, especially CBD in the treatment of individuals. Both are currently practicing specialists in Cardiology and their professional insight will provide the company with very valuable data that will be used in future extraction and formulations of cannabinoids under the Pharmagreen brand.

Pharmagreen is highly focused on the rapidly evolving CBD industry by developing supply chain for CBD hemp growers utilizing the CBD Dana hemp strain. Pharmagreen's model is to provide the hemp farmers the highest quality starter female plantlets to produce the highest quality of biomass for the production of CBD formulations for human and animal use. Pharmagreen's ability to supply high CBD starter plantlets along with high level of expertise in farming the strain provides a very lucrative high CBD hemp farming opportunity for the farmers by making highly efficient use of land. Higher profits and higher yields can be generated for example from 10 acres with Pharmagreen's high CBD strain and farming techniques than from farming 1,000 acres using standard industrial hemp from seed. The end product using Pharmagreen's CBD strain and farming techniques ultimately provides the highest quality, medical grade, flower tops biomass.

About Dr. Wladyalsaw Wojcik, MD, FRCP

Dr. Wojcik Is an Internist and Cardiologist in private practice in Regina, Saskatchewan. He is a physician in practice over 50 years. He is involved in teaching medical students and residents. Dr. Wojcik has knowledge of biology, chemistry, pharmacology, pharmacy and medicine. He is interested in the medical benefits of Cannnabinol products. Pharmagreen Inc. has engaged this premise and is dedicated to researching this question.

About Dr. Archer Baskerville, MD, FACC, FSCAI

Dr. Archer l. Baskerville is a Board-Certified Internist and Board-Certified Cardiologist in private practice as an interventional Cardiologist in Richmond, Virginia. He is a Fellow in the American College of Cardiology and Fellow in the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Intervention. Dr. Baskerville founded his practice as a solo practitioner which under his direction as President/CEO evolved over the years into a seven (7) membered group which later merged with a large Regional Medical Management and Provider Group. Over nearly 40 years, Dr. Baskerville has had the privilege to practice in Cardiovascular medicine and the opportunity to lecture and teach both locally and nationally. He has served as Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Medical College of Medicine at the Virginia Commonwealth University, his medical school alma Mater. He has shared his practice knowledge and experience of business management and marketing with his peers. He has been a participating member of many professional associations, including Richmond Academy of Medicine, Medical Society of VA, Old Dominion Medical Society, American Heart Association, American Medical Association, American Society of Echocardiography, American Society of Nuclear Medicine and Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. Dr. Baskerville has always reasoned that his basic knowledge of Biology, Chemistry, Pharmacy, Pharmacology and Medicine has provided applicable solutions to his ever evolving curiosity and questions. One major question in the past and on the horizon he has entertained along with society at large is whether or not cannabinol products provide evidence based medical benefit to and in our society. Pharmagreen has engaged this premise and is dedicated to researching this question which has been suppressed for over 60 years with the ultimate aim to do no harm, the basic pronouncement of the Hippocratic Oath.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. and WFS Pharmagreen Inc.

WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a wholly owned Canadian based subsidiary of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., a publicly traded (OTC: PHBI) company. WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a cannabis company that is becoming the largest producer of cannabis plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreen's mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets of cannabis and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using low temperature storage for various cannabis and horticulture plants; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors. For further information on the company progress on the construction of a 63,000 ft2 state of the art "Cannabis Biotech Complex" please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

