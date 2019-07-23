Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. selects Signify as its strategic technology partner and will be utilizing Philips LED Lighting technologies at its Cannabis Biotech Complex for its annual production of up to 12 million Tissue Culture Starter Plantlets for Cannabis licensed producers and high CBD hemp growers

CARSON CITY, NV, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Pharmagreen Biotech is pleased to announce it will use Signify's Philips GreenPower LED Lighting in our Cannabis Biotech Complex currently under development. The complex will be a large-scale tissue culture production, research and storage facility of genetically identical, disease and pest-free plantlets with consistent and certifiable constituent properties ensure the highest standards for safety and quality of Cannabis as medicine.

The Cannabis Biotech Complex, located in Deroche, B.C., Canada once completed will be a high-tech, state of the art facility, and serve as a blueprint for additional future buildouts in United States and Internationally. The strategic supply partnership with Signify's Philips LED lighting technology adds the high-tech value and opens the door for future cooperation in advancing solutions for the tissue culture industry.

"This is the next step of our growth and development strategy," says Peter Wojcik, President and CEO of Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. "Utilizing the latest LED technology, developed by Signify, enables us to produce highest quality, medical grade, cannabis starter plantlets and combined with the technologies of dimmable and changeable light spectrum allows us not only to dial into individual cannabis strains but also to grow any plant flora, thus making our business model recession proof."

The tissue culture plantlets will grow in their own unique environment and vertically stacked in layers. Each layer will have the right light recipe, an important component to growing medicinal grade cannabis from tissue culture starter plantlets for sale to CBD hemp farmers and/or Licensed Producers. Growing medicinal cannabis under the right conditions including light, soil and irrigation, can reduce or even eliminate the threat of genetic disease and airborne pathogens resulting in robust plants.

"The right light can have a strong impact on the growth of crops," says Ries Neuteboom, Signify Business Development Manager North America. "Every plant is different and Pharmagreen has a specific idea of what variety they will grow. We're pleased to use our lighting experience to customize the light "recipe" to ensure the best light intensity and color spectrum to optimize growth, and work with our Horticulture LED partners Agrolux who are supplying the modules."

Why is the right light important?

Light is essential for plant growth. Natural sunlight is the most economical source available, but for horticulture it is not always attainable in sufficient quantities. Therefore, the use of artificial light has become very common in order to increase production and quality. Plants have a completely different sensitivity to light colors than humans. Every plant has their own sensitivity for colors and intensity of light. Using the efficient light sources for plants, effective light recipes are important to obtain the optimal results in plant production.

About Signify(Formerly Philips Lighting)

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2018 sales of EUR 6.4 billion, we have approximately 29,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for two years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Pharmagreen's Biotech Complex

Design has been completed and is now in the development and construction phase of their state-of-the-art medicinal cannabis research and production facility. The Cannabis/Botany Biotech Complex is an innovative and proprietary design of a 63,000 sq. ft. building complex that will be nestled on 25 acres, in the small farming community of Deroche, B.C. in the beautiful Fraser Valley. The building project which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020, makes use of cutting edge technologies in its engineering as well as with its construction resulting in a secure, uniquely advanced, eco-friendly and semi-automated tissue culture, cleanroom laboratory and research facility. Approximately 80-100 people will be employed at this site.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. and WFS Pharmagreen Inc.

WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a wholly owned Canadian based subsidiary of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., a publicly traded (OTC PINKS: PHBI) company. WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a cannabis company that is becoming the largest producer of cannabis plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreens' mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets of cannabis and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using low temperature storage for various cannabis and horticulture plants; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors. For further information on the company progress on the construction of a 63,000 square foot "Cannabis Biotech Complex" please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

